GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Mayim Bialik Slammed By Jeopardy! Fans, Is She Permanently Replacing Ken Jennings? By Jonathan Klotz, 11 days ago

By Jonathan Klotz, 11 days ago

Mayim Bialik took over hosting Jeopardy from Ken Jennings and already fans are upset, worried that she might take over permanently if he doesn't renew ...