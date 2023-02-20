Celebrating Black History Month: David Wilkerson

State Rep. David Wilkerson Chart Riggall

EDITOR’S NOTE: In recognition of Black History Month, the MDJ is asking community leaders how they are celebrating and what the month means to them. Today we feature state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs.

David Wilkerson said Black History Month offers a chance to reflect on the accomplishments of African Americans, the progress made and the progress still to come.

“Which is always needed. I mean, we’re starting to see a lot more progress in society, but at the same time we’re still seeing a lot of firsts,” he said.

Wilkerson was reminded of that when he recently bumped into the first Black woman to lead the Georgia Chiropractic Association.

To recognize the month, Wilkerson said he’s working to organize an event for Black accountants (Wilkerson’s day job) to try to bring more people into the profession.

The representative is a member of the Georgia Society of CPAs, which has a diversity and inclusion task force

“So I’ve kind of reached out to them about trying to do something to encourage more black CPAs to kind of network as well as bring more into the profession,” he said.

Wilkerson plans to attend a Black History Month event this week held by the legislative Black caucus. He was also recently part of a meeting with colleagues where the idea of a Historically Black Colleges and Universities was discussed.

The caucus would push for state government to better support local HBCUs.

Wilkerson is a graduate of the historically Black North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

“Being an HBCU alumnus, I was excited to be part of that initial meeting to talk about how the state can actually participate more with the historically Black colleges and universities in Georgia,” he said.

The representative believes Black History Month is beneficial for people of all races to appreciate the rich history and culture of Black Americans.

“We continue to realize how much progress has been made, but there’s always opportunities to make sure we continue to recognize the past and look toward the future,” he said. “... We talk about diversity in the country, and we talk about how we have so many things in common, but there’s also some differences that make us stronger, versus pull us apart.”