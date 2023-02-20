Open in App
Manhattan, NY
News 12

The Gap, The Brooklyn Circus collaborate on new clothing, lessons for kids

By News 12 Staff,

11 days ago

Students in Harlem Monday joined The Gap and The Brooklyn Circus to learn about the fashion industry and their new collaboration.

Hoodies, varsity jackets, and bucket hats make up the clothing from the collaboration, and the brand's creative director, Ouigi Theodore, dropped gems for Harlem students on what it takes to be successful in fashion.

"We're here to share some of that insight...of how collaborations happen, how to design for a major company or partner with a major company," said Theodore.

The GAP session was brought together by The Brotherhood Sister Sol - an organization aimed at educating and training the youth for social justice.

Alpha Diallo, 15, was chosen among dozens of students to participate in the campaign launch for the collaboration. He says today's session taught him that the sky is the limit on what he can accomplish.

"Listening to Ouigi, it's Black excellence right there in the making. So like what Ouigi said, the world is yours," said Diallo. "I'm going to take advantage of the world and I'm going to take control of what I want to do."

Organizers say they're looking forward to bringing in their next special guest for another panel this summer as they continue to build students up and prepare them for the future.

