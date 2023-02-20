Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
ValleyCentral

Bus crash kills 17 migrants in state of Puebla

By Julian Resendiz,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSdDy_0ktwk5Pg00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A Sunday crash on the Oaxaca-Puebla highway claimed the lives of 17 Central and South American migrants hoping to make their way to the United States, Mexican officials said.

Police responded to the accident around 2:30 p.m. and found a gut-wrenching scene involving more than a dozen bodies and an equal number of passengers badly hurt during the accident, Puebla Secretary of Government Julio Miguel Huerta said during a broadcast Monday in the state’s social media accounts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3UKP_0ktwk5Pg00
Puebla state Secretary of Government Julio Huerta (center) talks about 17 migrants dead in bus crash in Puebla, Mexico, on Sunday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooked_0ktwk5Pg00

Emergency responders declared 15 people – both males and females – dead on the scene and transported 15 others to the general hospital in Tehuacan, Puebla. Two of the injured died overnight and eight others remained in critical condition, Huerta said.

2 migrants stoned to death by smugglers along border wall in Tijuana

Puebla state authorities said all of the passengers on the bus were from Venezuela, Colombia or Central America. All of them lacked documents to verify their legal stay in Mexico, Huerta said.

The state official did not address the cause of the crash, but the newspaper La Jornada reported the bus experienced brake failure and struck a wall on the side of the highway.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

This is the second fatal bus accident involving migrants in less than six months in Southern Mexico highways leading out of Chiapas, a state where foreign nationals come across the border from neighboring Guatemala on a daily basis, Mexican officials said. In October, five Nicaraguan migrants died and 11 were injured in a bus accident on a highway in Veracruz, east of Puebla.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Soldiers allegedly heard ‘loud noise’ before killing 5 in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo, TX2 days ago
CCSO: Teen attempts to stab grandma with fork during argument
Brownsville, TX19 hours ago
Teen arrested after fight at Golds Gym in Brownsville, police say
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two years later, survivor recalls crash that killed 13 migrants in California
Riverside, CA23 hours ago
WCSO: Deputy hospitalized after struggle ensues with wanted man during traffic stop
Raymondville, TX2 days ago
Emergency SNAP benefits will be cut following legislation
Harlingen, TX4 days ago
Man accused of punching driver in road rage incident
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Man charged after traffic stop leads to drug seizure
Harlingen, TX4 days ago
Authorities find two migrant children hiding in McAllen orange orchard
Mcallen, TX15 hours ago
Edinburg couple pleads guilty to forcing migrant woman to work as housekeeper, feds say
Edinburg, TX1 day ago
10 arrested in human smuggling attempts across RGV Wednesday
Brownsville, TX22 hours ago
Man arrested after wandering onto SpaceX property, sheriff says
Brownsville, TX18 hours ago
Sheriff identifies new suspects, motive in Mercedes murder investigation
Mercedes, TX3 days ago
Man shot at vehicle with children inside, police say
San Juan, TX1 day ago
Affidavit: New details on teen runaway kidnapping case
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
Man breaks into ex’s house with bat, Brownsville police say
Brownsville, TX14 hours ago
Bus driver arrested after 5-year-old student left behind in Edinburg school bus, police say
Edinburg, TX18 hours ago
HCSO: Suspect identified in road rage stabbing
Progreso, TX1 day ago
Second arrest made in San Antonio dog attack that left 81-year-old man dead
San Antonio, TX1 day ago
Mission amnesty program open through March
Mission, TX1 day ago
Feds: Pharr man sentenced for firearm trafficking, 2 remain wanted
Pharr, TX1 day ago
Operator who died in excavator sinking identified
Mission, TX4 days ago
Trial delayed for McAllen man accused of murdering ex-wife
Mcallen, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy