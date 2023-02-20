Open in App
East Lansing, MI
CBS Detroit

Three of 5 Michigan State students injured in shooting out of critical care, authorities say

By CBS Detroit,

11 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say three of the five students injured last week in a mass shooting at Michigan State University are no longer in critical condition.

According to an update on Monday, university police say two students are in serious but stable condition, and one student is in fair condition. However, two students are still in critical condition. The students were taken Sparrow Hosptial in Lansing following the shooting.

On Friday, only one student was out of critical care.

MSU announced on Sunday that it would cover the funeral costs and hospital bills for the victims of the shooting that killed three students. Interim President Teresa Woodruff says the university will cover the funeral costs for sophomore Brian Fraser and juniors Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner, as well as the hospital bills for five injured students.

The university also created the Spartan Strong Fund to provide resources to those critically impacted by the shooting. Administors created Spartan Strong t-shirts, which 100% of the proceeds will go to the Spartan Strong Fund.

To purchase a T-shirt, visit here , and to donate to the fund, visit here .

The university resumed classes on Monday, Feb. 20, one week after the shooting.

