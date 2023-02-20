Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL Insider Provides Update On Important Eagles Contract Situation

By Cameron Flynn,

11 days ago

Since entering the league in 2019, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has made a grand total of $5,344,100 in career earnings .

He could reportedly almost triple that number in the upcoming 2023 season alone.

ESPN's Adam Caplan shared a Monday update in regards to the soon-to-be Philadelphia free agent. While the Eagles intend to work on a multi-year extension, if no deal is completed, Gardner-Johnson will receive the franchise tag, per Caplan.

Gardner-Johnson enjoyed a career renaissance with the Eagles this past season following his first three years in the league with the Saints.

After tallying five interceptions during his time in New Orleans, he nabbed six with the Philadelphia franchise in 2022 - good for a tie for the league lead.

Should Gardner-Johnson indeed be franchise tagged this offseason, he'll make a reported $14.4 million . And while he'd likely prefer not to play on a one-and-done type deal, making over double his career earnings in one season shouldn't ruffle too many feathers.

Expect to hear more on C.J.'s contract talks with the Eagles as the offseason continues to take shape this week.

