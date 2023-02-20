Open in App
Aragon, GA
See more from this location?
Polk Today

Richard John Andrews

By Kevin the Editor,

11 days ago

Mr. Richard John Andrews , age 47, of Aragon, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Mr. Andrews was born on June 19, 1975 in Angola, IN to his parents: Richard Andrews and Carol Murk Andrews.

Richard spent his early life in Indiana and the past 5 years in Polk County. Richard attended 101 Church. Mr. Andrews worked for most of his life as a truck driver before he went to work for Tip Top Poultry in water waste management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYFuk_0ktwgvDN00

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, his music and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard Andrews and Carol Murk Andrews.

He is survived by his children: Auburn Andrews, Hudson Andrews and Ashley Andrews; grandson, Huxley Whatley and multiple brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Richard John Andrews are incomplete at this time. As soon as they are finalized, they will be announced here by Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Richard John Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be made to the funeral home. If you would like to assist the family with funeral expenses, you may go to Online Payment Center – Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home (alvismillerfuneralhome.com and follow directions.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhfVl_0ktwgvDN00

The post Richard John Andrews appeared first on Polk Today .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Norman “Lewis” Tudor
Summerville, GA1 day ago
Stephen Shiflett
Cedartown, GA1 day ago
Francis Trimmer Jr.
Salina, KS2 days ago
Hayden Hudson
Rome, GA3 days ago
Randy C. Smith
Rockmart, GA1 day ago
Charlene Curtis Thompson
Rockmart, GA4 days ago
Beverly Jean Hutcheson
Rockmart, GA4 days ago
Susie Irwin Morgan
Rockmart, GA3 days ago
Charles Edward Akins
Austell, GA8 days ago
Jack Edward Stooksbury
Rockmart, GA8 days ago
Yvonne Hill Martin
Cedartown, GA7 days ago
John Clifton Leggett
Rockmart, GA8 days ago
Barbara Evans Meadows
Cedartown, GA10 days ago
Mary Elizabeth Givens
Cedar Bluff, AL10 days ago
Gary Franklin Taylor
Leesburg, AL11 days ago
William Melbern Cook
Cedartown, GA11 days ago
Richard Lamar Camp
Rome, GA11 days ago
Christopher Brian Gayton
Adairsville, GA11 days ago
Charlene Turner
Silver Creek, GA11 days ago
Robert Quick
Rome, GA11 days ago
Matthew Dawkins
Tunnel Hill, GA11 days ago
Timothy James Cusyck Sr.
Adairsville, GA11 days ago
William Clarence Duvall
Cedartown, GA11 days ago
Atrium Health Floyd Expanding Virtual Visits in Area Schools
Rome, GA4 days ago
Georgia Lotto: Cedartown ticket is a Fantasy 5 jackpot winner
Cedartown, GA1 day ago
Power out for customers in spots across Polk, temperatures start dropping
Cedartown, GA11 hours ago
Angela Berch named vice president of Economic Development at GNTC
Carrollton, GA4 days ago
Charles Arlin Zebeau
Cedartown, GA15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy