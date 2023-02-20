Mr. Richard John Andrews , age 47, of Aragon, GA, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Mr. Andrews was born on June 19, 1975 in Angola, IN to his parents: Richard Andrews and Carol Murk Andrews.

Richard spent his early life in Indiana and the past 5 years in Polk County. Richard attended 101 Church. Mr. Andrews worked for most of his life as a truck driver before he went to work for Tip Top Poultry in water waste management.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles, his music and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard Andrews and Carol Murk Andrews.

He is survived by his children: Auburn Andrews, Hudson Andrews and Ashley Andrews; grandson, Huxley Whatley and multiple brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral arrangements for Mr. Richard John Andrews are incomplete at this time. As soon as they are finalized, they will be announced here by Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Richard John Andrews.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial donations be made to the funeral home. If you would like to assist the family with funeral expenses, you may go to Online Payment Center – Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home (alvismillerfuneralhome.com and follow directions.

