Open in App
Vincennes, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes historic sites offers glimpse into the past

By Jen Thompson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3CQ7_0ktwftU800

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, including the local Vincennes site, offered free admission on Monday, February 20th, in honor of President’s Day.

The Vincennes State Historic Site is normally closed on Mondays, but in honor of President’s Day, this important place in Indiana history was made available for tours.

In 1800, Congress created the Indiana Territory and named Vincennes its capital. The new territory was larger than the current size of the state today. It included what is now known as Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and part of Minnesota.

In Vincennes, Governor William Henry Harrison and other officials made important decisions that would influence what is now known as the Midwest.

One stop on the tour includes the Original Territory Capital Building, which is considered the oldest major government building in the Midwest.

Vincennes University STEM Academy open for registration

Another building of note is Jefferson Academy, which was the first institute of higher education in Indiana. It was founded in 1801 by Governor Harrison. The Academy was named after the 3rd U.S. President, Thomas Jefferson, and in 1806 it became Vincennes University.

According to the White House’s website , in 1841, Governor Harrison, an American military officer and politician was elected the 9th President of the United States. At the time, he was the oldest president to be elected. After being in office for only a month, Harrison caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. On his 32nd day as president, he became the first President to die in office. Harrison has historically served the shortest tenure in U.S. Presidential history.

For more details on Vincennes’ State Historic Site or to schedule a tour, visit the Indiana state museum and historic site’s Vincennes page . The Vincennes/ Knox County Visitors and Tourism Bureau also features a “Bill of Sights” sightseeing tour on its website, which gives participants a chance to see the top three presidential attractions of Knox County. From William Henry Harrison’s mansion to Eisenhower’s WWII uniform to Nixon’s Marine Corps flight jacket, you can explore White House-worthy history close to home.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wabash Valley weekend planner: MAR 4-5
Terre Haute, IN17 hours ago
What was that smoke spotted to the east of Terre Haute?
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Towns with fastest-growing home prices in the Wabash area
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Kayaker seen taking advantage of flooded Linton park
Linton, IN10 hours ago
Charles Industries to shutter Marshall location
Marshall, IL2 days ago
Loogootee man arrested in Georgia murder cold case
Loogootee, IN1 day ago
Catholic Charities is set to expand its facility
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
New Rural King location gets green light to begin construction
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Shelter on wheels, local man helping homeless veterans
Terre Haute, IN16 hours ago
Vincennes Lincoln tops Princeton, 39-33
Vincennes, IN2 days ago
G2H: Vincennes Lincoln 41, North Daviess 55
Vincennes, IN4 hours ago
Crash at 25th and Hulman streets in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN16 hours ago
North Daviess bests Pike Central, 48-32
Petersburg, IN2 days ago
G2H: WRV 21, Bloomfield 36
Bloomfield, IN5 hours ago
Mosaic supports learning about those with disabilities
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
G2H: Heritage Hills 48, Washington 55
Washington, IN4 hours ago
Wanted Indiana man captured after a month on the run
Shoals, IN2 days ago
Terre Haute Fire Department swears in 11 new recruits
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Powerlines down cause outages, traffic issues in Marshall
Marshall, IL14 hours ago
The Mill Terre Haute development plans and concerts
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Sycamores set MVC Tourney 3-point record, beat Belmont 94-91
Terre Haute, IN10 hours ago
THPD: Arrest made in train vs. car incident
Terre Haute, IN16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy