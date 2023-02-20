NBA Legend Expects Kyrie Irving to Join LeBron James on Lakers

NBA legend Vince Carter has Kyrie Irving going to the Los Angeles Lakers

When LeBron James drafted Kyrie Irving to his All-Star team, the jokes quickly began about the Lakers star recruiting his former teammate to Los Angeles. After being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, Irving can become a free agent this summer. If the Lakers choose to part ways with D'Angelo Russell, they will have available cap space for the first time in years.

While many people were joking about James using the All-Star draft as an opportunity to recruit Irving to the Lakers, NBA legend Vince Carter seemed to take the situation more seriously, suggesting that James was actually planting a seed by selecting Irving to his squad.

"I look forward to seeing how this plays out. More than likely, we probably will see Kyrie in a Laker uniform because of this," Carter said during an ESPN segment.

It is hard to imagine an All-Star Game draft having this much impact; however, there are other reasons to believe that Irving could wind up on the Lakers after just a few months with the Dallas Mavericks.

Upon his arrival in Dallas, Irving reacted to LeBron James wanting him on the Lakers, saying, "I'm grateful for the opportunity, but I think you heard in his interview - as much as the what-ifs I would love to focus on and cherish, what could have been or what should be, I have to shift my focus to what we have going on here. That's what brings me peace, just taking care of what I can control here, and really embracing my teammates and being one of the leaders on our team alongside the coaches and front office."

While it likely will not be because of an All-Star Game draft, the door is not closed on Kyrie Irving to the Los Angeles Lakers.

