‘It’s a year of nightmare’: Local woman reflects back one year after Russia invaded Ukraine

Friday is the official mark of the one-year date when Russia invaded Ukraine. Boston25 News Reporter Robert Goulston re-connected with a local woman who has parents and other family members in Ukraine and visited them during the war.

Julia Ivy, a Northeastern University professor, spoke to Boston 25 right after she says her homeland was invaded by Russia. “It’s a year, it’s a year of nightmares,” said Ivy.

Julia visited her parents this past summer during the height of the war. She showed the areas where people would go down below inside buildings to take cover from bombings. She also showed photos of the churches and buildings that cover their windows any way they can.

Julia says her trip helped her remember one thing about Ukraine. “People are so united and so kind to each other,” said Ivy. “Everybody contributes somehow. Volunteers are so amazing.”

During her visit, Julia learned safety protocols for when air sirens go off and you are inside a structure. “This is one wall, very dangerous. You must be behind two walls. So if this fall, you are behind this wall,” said Ivy.

Julia has not been able to talk her parents into leaving so she keeps in touch with them every day on her computer. She also keeps her Ukrainian art close by. “It’s always with me because you look here and you feel that you are there,” said Ivy.

Julia is working on a plan to help Ukrainian veterans after they serve their country. “To find a way out of the war. To develop their own personal strategy and to synchronize with their choice of future of life,” said Ivy.

Julia is heading back to Ukraine next month and she is hoping it is to celebrate the end of the war with her family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW