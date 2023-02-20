Jared Bridegan’s widow appears on Dr. Phil to discuss case, new details

“On top of losing him is not having answers,” Kirsten said, “And not being able to answer our daughter when she asks why Daddy isn’t back.”
Kirsten’s daughter, Bexley, was just two-years-old when she was in the back seat during the shooting. Bridegan was driving back to his St. Johns County home after dropping his twins off with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, in Jacksonville Beach.
“It’s so painful to think about this because I had so many conversations with Jared through this process,” Adam Bridegan, Jared’s brother, said in reference to his divorce from Gardner-Fernandez. “He wanted to have peace and harmony, he wanted to move on with his life.”
During an interview with Dr. Phil, he said the divorce was contentious. Garner-Fernandez has since moved to Washington state with their twins.
