Open in App
Jacksonville Beach, FL
See more from this location?
Action News Jax

Jared Bridegan’s widow appears on Dr. Phil to discuss case, new details

By Robert Grant,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQAy1_0ktwd44600

Many questions remain now more than a year after a Jacksonville Beach murder. Jared Bridegan’s widow appeared on Dr. Phil Monday to discuss the case and the emotional trauma it put the family through.

Bridegan, a father of four, was gunned down in 2022 on Sanctuary Boulevard. Last Thursday marked one year since the murder.

READ: Remembering Jared Bridegan - where the murder case stands one year later

“On top of losing him is not having answers,” Kirsten said, “And not being able to answer our daughter when she asks why Daddy isn’t back.”

Kirsten’s daughter, Bexley, was just two-years-old when she was in the back seat during the shooting. Bridegan was driving back to his St. Johns County home after dropping his twins off with his ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, in Jacksonville Beach.

“It’s so painful to think about this because I had so many conversations with Jared through this process,” Adam Bridegan, Jared’s brother, said in reference to his divorce from Gardner-Fernandez. “He wanted to have peace and harmony, he wanted to move on with his life.”

During an interview with Dr. Phil, he said the divorce was contentious. Garner-Fernandez has since moved to Washington state with their twins.

READ: Major break in Jared Bridegan murder mystery after ex-wife moves cross-country

Jacksonville Beach Police announced an arrest in the case last month. Henry Tenon was charged in connection to the murder including a conspiracy charge. Police said he did not act alone

READ: Suspect in Jared Bridegan’s murder appears in court, will remain in jail without bond

Tabloids have cast suspicion over Gardner-Fernandez. In an Action News Jax exclusive interview, she denied all involvement.

READ: ‘Wish it weren’t like this’: Ex-wife of Jared Bridegan, father killed in Jacksonville Beach, speaks

Kirsten responded to the interview on Dr. Phil. “First reaction is I’m glad she did an interview. Because now she’s on record saying some things.”

Shanna’s current husband, Mario Fernandez, was Tenon’s landlord. Neither Mario nor Shanna have been identified as suspects in the case.

“I have a lot of confidence in [the detectives] and they’ve been giving us updates,” Kirsten said. She did not provide specific updates on the ongoing investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘I have to stay strong:’ Father of Kamiyah Mobley loses son in deadly double shooting in Arlington
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Honduran man who illegally crossed boarder sentenced to 60 years in prison for Jacksonville murder
Jacksonville, FL6 hours ago
Teenager arrested in connection to deadly double shooting in Arlington
Jacksonville, FL14 hours ago
Second suspect arrested in Landmark Middle School threat
Jacksonville, FL16 hours ago
‘This has been a journey to get here:’ 5 counties announce new task force to protect kids
Green Cove Springs, FL1 day ago
JSO says missing child alert results in deadly drowning
Jacksonville, FL6 hours ago
1 arrested, 1 wanted in baby’s death ‘due to acute fentanyl intoxication,’ Jacksonville police say
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Death of former The Bolles School swimmer under investigation in U.S. Virgin Islands
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Award-winning actress and producer Nia Long to visit Edward Waters University
Jacksonville, FL11 hours ago
‘It seemed like a vape pen:’ Retired firefighter shares what started Spirit flight fire
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies in Duclay neighborhood crash; 34th traffic fatality in Duval
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Retired New York firefighter helps put out fire on Spirit flight diverted to JIA
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in semi versus box truck crash on county line
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
JSO asks the community to help identify suspects involved in an armed robbery
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
SPOTLIGHT: Race for Jacksonville Mayor - LeAnna Cumber
Jacksonville, FL22 hours ago
Car lovers gear up for The Amelia
Jacksonville, FL8 hours ago
Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomes a new member to the family
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Young runners prepare for the Gate River Run
Jacksonville, FL9 hours ago
Spirit Airlines makes emergency landing at Jacksonville airport due to battery fire in overhead bin
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Buresh Blog: Warm Feb.!... March Averages... March Night Skies... Swim Lessons
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
Jacksonville among top 5 COVID-19 ‘boomtowns’ based on population growth, study shows
Jacksonville, FL2 days ago
‘A pillar of the community’: Jacobs Jewelers closing after more than 130 years
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Local dentist chain gives free dental treatments to Ukraine refugees
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy