Chicago, IL
FadeawayWorld.net

Chicago Bulls Will Sign Patrick Beverley For The Rest Of The Season, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran,

11 days ago

Patrick Beverley is heading to the Chicago Bulls.

Patrick Beverley is one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, being regarded as a pest towards opposing ballhandlers on the perimeter. He has become a solid 3 and D player over the course of his career, and there's no doubt that Beverley is a quality role player.

There were a number of teams that were linked to Patrick Beverley after the guard secured his buyout from the Orlando Magic earlier in the month. It seems as though the point guard has made a decision, and it was recently announced by Adrian Wojnarowski that Beverley will be headed to the Chicago Bulls .

The Chicago Bulls are nearing a deal to sign free agent guard Patrick Beverley for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN.

Bulls want Beverley to bring some ferocity to the court and locker room — and now bring back the guard out of John Marshall HS home to Chicago. Beverley’s agent Kevin Bradbury now confirms that deal is imminent.

There is no doubt that this is a good move for the Chicago Bulls. They have missed having a solid defensive point guard, and Patrick Beverley would be able to fill that role for them. If he can help them get back on track with his defense, it is possible that the team will sign him to a long-term deal in the future.

Hopefully, we see Patrick Beverley help the Chicago Bulls shake things up, and perhaps he can get the team back to the playoffs. It'll be interesting to see how they do for the rest of the season, and perhaps we'll see them go on a winning run in the coming weeks.

