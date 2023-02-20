North Carolina man convicted of murder when he was a teen is granted parole
By Steve Doyle,
11 days ago
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) – A Davidson County man who was convicted of first-degree murder when he was a teenager and whose case had been reviewed at the highest levels of the courts is going to be released from his life sentence in prison – just not quite yet.
On Monday the commission announced in an email that Seam had been approved for parole and would be released in about three years, on Feb. 2, 2026, if he successfully completes the requirements of the commission’s Mutual Agreement Parole Program .
North Carolina abolished parole in cases involving murder and rape as of Oct. 1, 1994, and the commission has been charged with considering the parole of offenders who were sentenced under guidelines before that date. The commission sometimes seeks public comment on whether that parole should be granted.
Seam, who lived at 210 Confederate St. in Lexington, was arrested with Freddy Van, 16, of 1195 Leonard Road, and they were charged as adults with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery. Seam was in the car while Van robbed the store and shot the clerk three times, a summary of court documents revealed. Seam told investigators that he did not even know that his friend had a gun and never entered the store.
Van pleaded guilty in August 1999 to second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to spend between 27 and 34 years in prison. He was released in January after serving 22 years and 9 months .
The NC Supreme Court heard Seam’s case and remanded it to lower court for resentencing on Oct. 11, 2017. He received credit for 7,262 days of pretrial confinement, Department of Corrections spokesperson Greg Thomas wrote in response to questions from WGHP.
MAPP is a “scholastic and vocational program” that is a 3-way agreement among the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender that requires an inmate to display a desire to improve educational and training programs and a self-improvement process.
There is a 3-year walk-up to release that, the MAPP website states, requires the inmate:
To be in medium or minimum custody.
Not to be subject to a detainer or pending court action that could result in further confinement.
To be infraction-free for a period of 90 days before being recommended.
Seam, who is housed at the Anson Correctional Institution in Polkton, only has five infractions on his record , none since 2020, when he was cited for substance possession.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0