At least 13 injured including 1 critically in explosion at metal manufacturing facility in Ohio

Multiple people have been injured, including one person who is in critical condition, after an explosion at a metal manufacturing facility in Bedford, Ohio.

>> Read more trending news

Multiple fire and medical crews were called out to Schumann & Company just after 2 p.m. Monday after reports of a fire and explosion, according to WOIO .

Thirteen people were taken to the hospital with burns following the explosion, according to WEWS. . One person was listed in critical condition, Oakwood Village Fire Department Captain Brian DiRocco said, according to CNN . One other person was treated at the scene.

DiRocco said that all the staff of the metal manufacturing facility has been accounted for, according to CNN .

According to multiple fire officials, people reported a burning smell in the area which is believed to have come from the scene, according to WEWS. That smell is expected to linger around for a while.

The explosion was powerful enough that bricks were thrown across the parking lot and hit cars as well as other businesses in the area, according to WEWS. Some debris was even blown across the street.

Dirocco said the fire is under control and fire crews are working on putting out some hot spots, according to WKYC .

WKYC reported that the same plant had a similar explosion in April 2006 where five workers were injured by “molten metal” that led to the explosion. None of the five injured in that explosion had serious injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, according to WEWS .