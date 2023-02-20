Open in App
Washington County, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County wants your input on natural disaster mitigation plans

By Lauren Bishop,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruFRI_0ktwaccO00

Earthquakes, wildfire, winter storms and drought — Washington County Emergency Management wants to know if you think local governments are prepared.

Washington County and local cities are in the process of updating their plans to prevent and respond to natural disasters. Officials are looking for the public's input through an online open house.

While catastrophic earthquakes are in the news in Turkey and Syria, snow is in the forecast this week, and summers are getting hotter , the county is taking comments on its latest plans on how to prevent loss of life and property if and when disaster strikes in Washington County.

The draft plan from the Emergency Management Cooperative of Washington County includes the risks and vulnerabilities that county residents face in the event of disasters — from a Cascadia subduction zone earthquake to a windstorm to flooding. New to the plan this year are strategies to mitigate and respond to dam failure and extreme heat.

The plan aims to protect people and property during a disaster. In fact, just by having a plan in place, officials say, it increases the likelihood that Washington County and city governments receive funding to prepare and reduce the risk of lost lives and livelihoods ahead of these hazards.

The natural hazard mitigation plan was created as a requirement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is being updated in its fifth year. It includes analysis on the likelihood of a disaster occurring and where effects would been seen, the local history of each type of disaster, and how vulnerable residents are to impacts from each hazard.

In 2017, Hillsboro and Tigard participated in hazard mitigation planning with Washington County.

In 2023, several more cities and districts — including Beaverton, Cornelius, Forest Grove, North Plains, Sherwood, and the Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District — have joined them in planning.

Washington County is looking for resident input regarding whether the plan addresses natural hazards that residents are concerned about, if locals know where to find and read the hazard mitigation plan, and how this plan might be used in everyday life.

More information can be found and public comment can be submitted online . Comments can be made through March 5.

The full draft plan is available here . Once public comment is completed, the plan will be sent to FEMA and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, before being officially adopted by the Washington County Board of Commissioners.

