Nike's top tech executive, Ratnakar Lavu, resigns

Nike's top technology executive, Ratnakar Lavu , has resigned effective immediately, according to an email sent to employees and signed by Nike Chief Operating Officer Andy Campion. The announcement was made on Monday.

Insider viewed a copy of the email, which did not give a reason for Lavu's departure.

"We can confirm that Ratnakar Lavu is no longer at Nike," the company said in a one-sentence statement provided to Insider.

Lavu did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. On Monday, Nike's No. 2 technology executive hosted an all-hands video call with the company's technology workforce to discuss the announcement. Insider listened to a recording of the meeting.

Lavu's resignation comes as Nike continues to work through an expensive digital transformation and as Wall Street is increasingly focused on the bottom lines of public companies, given ongoing economic uncertainty.

Nike CEO John Donahoe laid out ambitious technology plans soon after starting in January 2020. The plans included the "consumer direct acceleration," Nike's core business plan, which focuses on digital sales, and generally pushing the company to become more focused on technology.

It's challenging work given the complexity of Nike's global footprint and rapid changes in how businesses use technology. In a February 2022 meeting, Lavu spoke about his plans.

"I want to set the stage for us to be great as a technology organization," he said during the meeting. Insider listened to an audio recording of the meeting. "I'm asking for some grace and patience. I know right now it doesn't seem like things are changing fast enough."

At the time, attrition was a significant concern for Nike's tech arm.

Insiders attributed the talent drain to factors including the Great Resignation, Nike's stubborn return-to-office approach , poor execution on priorities, the pace of change, a lack of clear communication, and a shift to a more top-down management style.

Lavu joined Nike in June 2019. He previously worked as the top technology executive for Kohl's.

In May 2022, Insider reported on a leaked internal survey of Nike technology employees that showed widespread employee dissatisfaction.

In August, Insider reported on a referral program through which technology employees could get $5,000 bonuses.

