Ariana DeBose deactivates Twitter after BAFTAs rap trolling, show's producer calls criticism 'unfair'

That's basically what Nick Bullen, a producer for the London-based awards show, told Variety in a Q&A published Monday, the morning after DeBose's rap honoring the women nominees at Sunday's ceremony provoked jeers and trolling on social media.
During the show, the "West Side Story" Oscar winner performed a musical number that included a brief rap shouting out women acting nominees by name.
"Angela Bassett did the thing," she rapped. "Viola Davis, my ‘Woman King' / Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius / Jamie Lee, you are all of us."
"ariana debose you’re an oscar winner you don’t have to do this i promise," wrote @aramnotagoat , along with a clip of the rap.
Bullen said he "absolutely loved" the performance and called any mockery of DeBose "incredibly unfair, to be frank."
"Everybody I’ve spoken to who was in the room absolutely loved it. She’s a huge star. She was amazing," he said. "The room was clapping, and people were sort of dancing to the music. That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it’s been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that. And here is a woman of color who is at the absolute top of her game."
Bullen also explained how the performance came to be, saying DeBose and her team "put the whole piece together."
"We felt we’re not about revolution. We’re about evolution," he said. "Let’s just evolve, let’s just move forward with some gentle changes that start to lay out the stall of what this show should be and where we should be with it."
He added: “We wanted to open the show with some energy, some fun, and also lay out straight away that this was hopefully going to feel like a different night, but with a familiarity as well, and what Ariana did was exactly that.”
