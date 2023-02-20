Open in App
Charlotte, NC
WNCT

Exclusive: Bride and groom stuck in Grand Bohemian elevator all smiles

By Sydney Heiberger,

11 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wedding bells? It was more like wedding alarms for one couple, who got trapped in an elevator in Uptown Charlotte on their wedding night.

Panav and Victoria Jha say they were on the way to their wedding’s after-party on the 16 th floor of the Grand Bohemian when they got stuck in the elevator for two hours.

“When it first happened, I thought it had stopped for a few seconds. It’ll restart. And then we noticed that the door was just slightly ajar,” said groom Panav.

CFD

They say the elevator got stuck in between the lobby and the first floor. The bride and groom were in there with the bride’s sister, and three of their guests.

“Elevator had a glitch and here we are. It had to happen with the groom and I both stuck in the elevator. So, at least it wasn’t just one of us,” said bride Victoria.

Ultimately, Charlotte Fire came to save the day, helping the couple tie a different kind of knot.

“They harnessed me up, got me in full gear, and pulled me up four floors with a fireman,” said Victoria.

Video posted to Charlotte Fire’s social media shows the apparatus the crew had to set up to get them all out.

Though it’s a wedding night they’ll never forget, both the bride and the groom were devastated that they were not able to finish celebrating the night with their guests, nor say goodbye to those traveling from out of town.

“We were not able to celebrate or do the last kisses or goodbyes. And that’s what put the damper on everything. That’s how the wedding night had to end,” said Victoria.

But, as to how it felt to be hoisted up through an elevator shaft?

“I would say James Bond. Maybe Mission Impossible,” laughed Panav.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

