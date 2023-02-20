Open in App
Shreveport, LA
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Police release new details on deadly shooting during Krewe of Gemini parade in Shreveport

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times,

11 days ago
The Shreveport Police Department released new information on what happened Saturday evening that left a Texas teen dead near the Gemini Parade route. On Saturday,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy