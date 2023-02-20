Open in App
WNCT

Man faces murder charges after reportedly attacking woman with knife ‘for the thrill’ of killing

By Connor Lomis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W0SIq_0ktwZQMj00

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rowan County man is facing multiple charges after attacking a female with a knife in February, according to the sheriff’s office .

Hunter Nance, 24, was handed a $600,000 bond after a warrant was issued on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, adding to his total bond of $1.2 million. He faces the following charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • First degree-kidnapping
  • Assault with a deadly weapon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yx5L_0ktwZQMj00
Hunter Nance (Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, where Nance ‘reportedly attacked a female with a knife.’

According to sister station WGHP , the woman attacked by Nance told deputies he tried to kill her ‘for the thrill’ and described gruesome fantasies.

His first court appearance in court is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

