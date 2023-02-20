Man faces murder charges after reportedly attacking woman with knife ‘for the thrill’ of killing

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rowan County man is facing multiple charges after attacking a female with a knife in February, according to the sheriff’s office .

Hunter Nance, 24, was handed a $600,000 bond after a warrant was issued on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, adding to his total bond of $1.2 million. He faces the following charges:

Attempted murder

First degree-kidnapping

Assault with a deadly weapon

Hunter Nance (Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, where Nance ‘reportedly attacked a female with a knife.’

According to sister station WGHP , the woman attacked by Nance told deputies he tried to kill her ‘for the thrill’ and described gruesome fantasies.

His first court appearance in court is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.