Attorneys for man killed by Tigard police find failures on many levels

An independent investigation of what lead up to the Tigard police shooting and killing a 26-year-old Tigard man with mental health issues two years ago, finds ample fault with police and investigators involved in the case.

During a press conference on Monday, lawyers representing the family of Jacob Macduff, shot and killed by police as they responded to a disturbance at a Tigard apartment complex on Jan. 6, 2021, released a 45-page report saying police and those who investigated Macduff’s death lacked planning and failed to follow standard police procedures during the incident.

Scott Levin, an attorney representing the Macduff family, said the report, conducted by Michael Gennaco of OIR Group, was part of a $3.8 million settlement between the city of Tigard and the Macduff family. OIR Group is an independent consulting firm that specializes in police practices.

Its report faults not only Tigard police but also the Washington County Major Crimes Team, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, the Tigard police Use of Force Review Board, the Oregon Department of Justice for procedural errors or lack of transparency.

Macduff was killed by Tigard Officer Gabriel Maldonado after he barricaded himself inside his pickup inside an apartment parking garage. Police reported he had a small knife with him at the time.

“One look at the news and we all know that police shootings -- there are too many of them -- and there needs to be some change and it’s only through reports like this that shed light on the behind-the-scenes workings that we can hopefully get to a place where there aren’t so many shootings,” said Levine.

The review was paid for by the Macduff family at a cost of $34,875.

Another attorney for the Macduff family, David Park, said the report sets out four questions that need to be answered including what happened, could it have been avoided, will there be accountability and will changes be made to reduce the possibility of a reoccurrence.

Park said Tigard Police Chief Kathy McAlpine responded to the Gennaco report several weeks ago with some recommendations for corrections but “did not challenge any of the major conclusions of the report nor did the Tigard city attorney.”

He said little over a year ago, McAlpine issued a press release regarding Use of Force Review Board finding “no violation of their internal policy by any of the officers that were present on the scene.”

Park said his takeaways are that there were gaps in the investigative and review processes that “undermine the substantive legitimacy and lasting value of Tigard’s attempt” to address those four questions.

“Tigard police in this case condoned the adoption of a false narrative by those officers involved in the killing of Jacob Macduff, that they did not believe he was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time…,” said Park. He said there was substantial evidence otherwise including Macduff’s mother telling police that he was having a mental health crisis.

The OIR Group report also said there were numerous tactical deficiencies by the officers on the scene

“Because there was no coordinated tactical plan, on-scene officers were at a severe disadvantage when Officer Maldonado decided to begin the tactical operation and Officer (Brent) Mastrich followed with delivery of less-lethal rounds to the windshield of the truck,” the report stated.

“The other major point is a complete failure to acknowledge, investigate and address the 18-second gap between the first volley of (five) shots in this case and the second volley of shots in this case,” Park said during the news conference.

During that 18-second gap, had time to move to position of cover and safety but didn’t do so, instead he yelled at Macduff to show him his hands. Park said there was no threat to officers by Macduff being locked in the car, with what was described as “nothing more than a pocketknife for a weapon.”

“Instead, he stood there for 18 seconds and then shot Jacob three more times,” said Park. “The DA didn’t investigate that gap.”

Maldonado has not been employed as a police officer in the state of Oregon but also has not been decertified, Macduff family attorneys said.

“So, if I have a theme, it’s that every agency here turned a blind eye to real issues,” said Park.