North Carolina man wins $2 million after buying $20 scratch off at convenience store

By Dolan Reynolds,

11 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Matthew Helms, of Concord, a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Helms bought his 100X The Cash ticket at the Little Buck Food Mart on South Union Street in Concord.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters.

He had the choice of receiving the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

He chose the $1.2 million lump sum.

After required federal and state withholdings, he took home $855,006.

