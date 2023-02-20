Retired Tampa firefighter remembers taking pictures of Jimmy Carter in 1976

Taking pictures is a hobby that Kenneth Bass started doing when he was a kid. He got it from his dad.

“My pictures have always been for my family and our fun,” he said.

Now, six of his pictures are part of Tampa and U.S. history.

“It never struck me that they would be used like this.”

Former President Jimmy Carter visited during his 1976 campaign. The Tampa Fire Department was one of his stops. Bass was 27 at the time and a rookie firefighter. He said he found out about the visit the day before and asked his captain if he could bring his camera to take pictures. Bass said he was like a kid on Christmas Eve.

“I was very excited, nervous,” he said. “I didn’t sleep much at all.”

He made sure he got the perfect spot so he could get the perfect photo of the fire chief presenting Carter with an honorary firefighter helmet.

Bass said that moment is one of the best moments in his life, right behind being a husband, father, grandfather and firefighter.

“That was a very special moment for me,” he said.

He said the thing that made it special was being able to meet Jimmy Carter the man, not just the presidential candidate.

And on his list of favorite presidents, he said Carter is at the top.

“Not because of the job he did, but as the person he is,” Bass said. “Right now, our family is saying heavy prayers for him, and for his comfortable passing.”