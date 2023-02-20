Meet Medicare expert Jenny Coulter

Jenny Coulter decided to dedicate her life to helping others at an early age. “When I was 15, I was able to shadow any role in our hospital for a day,” she said. “I didn’t like blood, bed pans, and needles. So, I landed in the rehab department, shadowing Jim Banta, PT. I watched him help people get relief using only movement and his hands. Seeing this made me know I was meant to be a physical therapist.

Coulter graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1994 with her Master’s degree in physical therapy, and earned her Board Certification in Geriatrics in 2006. She practiced until 2021, when she made a career transition to Medicare broker.

“I call it my second act. In my fifties!” She laughed.

“I wanted to do something that was still making a difference, using the skillset I already had. It was a seamless transition. I understood how the medical system worked, having had worked with Medicare as a healthcare provider for nearly 30 years.”

In 2021, she started working with NW Medicare Advisors, an agency for independent brokers and was asked to be a partner in May 2022.

“Medicare can be complex and difficult to understand,” said Coulter. “I help people at all stages of their Medicare journey. When people say, ‘I’m so glad you’re here to help me,' it’s the best feeling to see them relax and the stress roll off them.”

Coulter said giving people peace of mind is her main goal. “I wake up every day and pinch myself, I’m so happy to be doing the work that I do.”