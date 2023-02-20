Knott's Boysenberry Festival returns March 10 to April 16

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — The annual Knott's Boysenberry Festival returns next month with several boysenberry inspired-culinary creations.

The Knott's Boysenberry Festival celebrates the park's historical roots, highlighting the berry that started it all. While at the festival, guests can indulge in all the "savory food with a boysenberry twist one-of-a-kind specialty desserts and drinks."

Sean Teegarden Photography

This year's festival will introduce all-new food offerings and more than three dozen food and drink items. Some of the new things include:

Cauliflower bites with a boysenberry curry drizzle

Sushi burrito with spicy crab surimi, avocado, lettuce, crispy onions, sesame and unagi sauce wrapped in nori with a boysenberry sweet chili dipping sauce

Sweet corn nuggets with boysenberry honey

Boysenberry bread pudding

Boysenberry waffle topped with whipped cream and boysenberry maple syrup

The best way to try all the new boysenberry delicacies is by purchasing a tasting card for $55, which can be purchased online at knott.com or in the park. The tasting card offers six tastings of boysenberry-inspired dishes and drinks. There will also be various signature boysenberry items to purchase a la carte.

Guests can celebrate California's original theme park with a brand-new show, Knott's Preserved. The show takes audiences on a musical journey from the little ghost town of Calico to the Seaside Boardwalk of the Roaring '20s to commemorate the park's heritage.

Sean Teegarden Photography

The legendary Bird Cage Theater will present a special presentation of the comedy melodrama Riverboat Revenge. Guests can also try their "berry best" at the Boysenberry Pie Eating Contest or meet some of the cutest animals at Old MacDonald's Barn. Those unfamiliar with the berry's history can learn more at the History of the Boysenberry museum at Town Hall.

The Boysenberry Festival is included with admission to Knott's Berry Farm and runs from March 10 to April 16. For more information, visit www.knotts.com .