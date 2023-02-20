Open in App
Morro Bay, CA
KSBY News

Ceremony celebrates newest Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boat

By KSBY Staff,

11 days ago
The Morro Harbor Department held a special ceremony Monday to christen its newest boat.

The department purchased Harbor Patrol Vessel 3869 from the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol and had it refurbished.

It now has twin diesel engines, a firefighting system, and state-of-the-art electronics. It's also set up to tow disabled boats and has a rescue door for getting people out of the water. It's the first boat in the Harbor Department's fleet with an enclosed cabin.

"It's been a long time coming with this boat," said Harbor Patrol Officer Dana Stein. "Our boat, 64, right over there, was built in 2013. So I've been waiting, you know, ten years to add another one. It's good for us to have a reliable, strong boat for some of the conditions we get into."

Also at Monday's ceremony, new Harbor Patrol Officer Charlie Howland was sworn in and residents had a chance to meet Harbor Director Ted Schiafone who began his new job with the department last week.

