State won’t identify care facilities that owe money to taxpayers, disabled residents

The Iowa state agency charged with regulating nursing homes says it won’t publicly identify the privately run care facilities that owe money to taxpayers and to their own elderly and disabled residents.

Newly disclosed state records show that as of 2022, care facilities in Iowa owed at least half a million dollars either to their own residents or to the state. However, that debt represents a small portion of the total amount owed to the state by private care facilities, many of which are owned and managed by for-profit companies.

State audits of those facilities are narrowly defined, and they don’t include debt related to unpaid fees, which is known to be in the millions of dollars. Also, the state conducts audits of only a small percentage of Iowa’s care facilities, which include federally regulated nursing homes, state-licensed residential care facilities and intermediate care facilities for the disabled.

In addition, the only published findings of the audits typically amount to a two-sentence summary that doesn’t indicate how the debt was incurred or what efforts are undertaken by the state to address the issue.

The audits are conducted annually by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals – the same agency that inspects Iowa’s health care facilities.

On Jan. 3, the Iowa Capital Dispatch asked DIA for the names of the care facilities known by DIA to owe money to their residents, along with the individual totals owed by each facility. The agency denied that request, and a few weeks later, when it published the findings of its 2022 care-facility audits, it disclosed even less information on its findings than it had in previous years.

On Jan. 23, DIA referred the question about the identity of the care facilities to another state agency, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. In the four weeks since then, DHHS has been unable to provide the requested information.

However, DIA’s published annual reports give some indication as to the total amounts owed — and those totals appear to have almost doubled from 2021 to 2022:

2020 — 89 care facilities were audited by DIA, and they owed a total of $430,596. Residents were owed $307,864, and the state was owed $122,732.

2021 — 71 care facilities audited by DIA, and they owed a total of $270,741. Residents were owed $215,110, and the state was owed $55,631. (DIA’s 2021 annual report initially included incorrect dollar amounts for 2021, but the agency recently published a new version of the report with corrected dollar figures.)

2022 — An undisclosed number of care facilities were audited by DIA, and they owed a total of $533,688. Residents were owed $23,033, and the state was owed $530,655.

Because DIA’s 2022 annual report, unlike the previous annual reports, gives no indication as to how many care facilities were audited, the reason for the dramatic change in dollar amounts is unclear. The total amount owed is likely to be heavily influenced by the number of facilities DIA chooses to audit.

Typically, the number of care facilities audited by DIA represents a fraction of the total number of care facilities in Iowa. For example, in 2021, there were 41 skilled-nursing homes among the 71 facilities audited. At that time, there were close to 400 skilled-nursing facilities operating in Iowa.

DIA says the audits that it performs at care facilities are intended to ensure that residents’ funds are properly maintained, and to verify that Medicaid reimbursement procedures meet all government requirements.

In denying the Capital Dispatch’s request for the names of the care facilities that owe residents money, DIA spokeswoman Stefanie Bond said the agency conducted the audits on behalf of DHHS. Any records collected as part of that process would have been returned to DHHS, she said, and so DHHS is now the legal custodian of the information.

Bond added that although DIA publishes some information about the audits’ findings in the agency’s annual reports, “all information compiled during an audit is confidential” according to the Iowa Administrative Code.

In the past four weeks, DHHS has not made any claim of confidentiality. It has said that a team of professionals has been working on the Capital Dispatch’s request for the names of the care facilities.

The post State won’t identify care facilities that owe money to taxpayers, disabled residents appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .