InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Method And Apparatus For Visualizing Health Status Information By Using Health Space Model”, for Approval (USPTO 20230030787): Patent Application By Insurance Daily News, 11 days ago

By Insurance Daily News, 11 days ago

-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors KIM,. No assignee for this patent application has been made. ...