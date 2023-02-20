Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

Ukrainian family gets settled in Tallahassee one year after war began

By Kendall Brandt,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nrJV6_0ktwWW3O00

Three months have gone by since Denys Kharchenko and his family landed in Tallahassee.
They were seeking refuge from their home in the war-torn Donbas region of the Ukraine.

"We have settled here in Tallahassee, Florida," Kharchenko said. "It is a pretty place for our family."

Kharchenko's worries have gone from escaping danger to small things like finding a backpack for his daughter.

It wasn't easy getting here though. "They had to leave their house in the middle of the night, throw things in a car and drive until the car broke down and walk to Poland," said Richard Fillmon, the co-director of His Kids Too.

Richard and his wife Teresa Fillmon of the non-profit, His Kids Too assisted in getting at least two families to the US.

In the three months the Kharchenko family has been here, the husband-and-wife duo has assisted in getting the family a car and a driver's license for Kharchenko.

"Now, it is easier for us to go shopping, drive kids to school," Kharchenko said.

Fillmon wishes they weren't coming to Tallahassee under these circumstances. "A war that thousands and thousands of people are dying and fleeing refugees all over Europe," Fillmon said. "It's awful, but in the end, we were able to get them here."

Denys said the community in Tallahassee has treated him as one of their own.

"I didn't meet any rude people here yet. But right now, people are really kind," said Kharchenko.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Insulin price cuts will help local families
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sister Friend group sets out to combat mortality rate amongst black babies
Tallahassee, FL12 hours ago
A Tallahassee short film: 'Fire in the Meadows'
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Tallahassee Police Department officer fired after fight
Tallahassee, FL9 hours ago
Inflation impacts public safety services in South Georgia and the Big Bend
Quincy, FL1 day ago
Dinosaur Adventure hosting event at North Florida Fair
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Farm Share to host food distribution in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
FAMU SSF hosts candlelight vigil for former student Alex Boyd
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Thomasville Police Department honors 4th-grader with Chief's Coin
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
Family, friends rally in Leon County to get justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
ABC 27 Volunteers help build homes in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Thomasville Fire Rescue warns public of recent text message scam
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
Residents call for Providence Community Center to reopen 3 years after closure
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
"Night at the Net" aims to support Florida State women's tennis
Tallahassee, FL3 hours ago
Development of new hotel brings in mixed reviews from business owners, locals
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
LCSO arrests student after weapon, drugs found on campus
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Termination of Thomasville City's Superintendent Causes Division
Thomasville, GA1 day ago
Students hoping for financial freedom with student loan debt forgiveness plan
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Thomas County Sheriff's Office hosts microchip clinic
Thomasville, GA4 days ago
Quincy Fire Department receives new lifesaving equipment
Quincy, FL3 days ago
Local foundation holds festival to support pancreatic cancer research efforts
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
7th annual Havana Hills Spring Classic kicks off
Havana, FL4 days ago
FAMU receives grant to expand internet access on campus, surrounding community
Tallahassee, FL7 days ago
HCA, FAMU announce partnership to benefit School of Allied Health Sciences
Tallahassee, FL7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy