Tempe mayor condemns threat toward LGBTQ-friendly coffee shop, FBI investigating

Tempe police and the FBI are investigating an alleged bomb threat made toward Brick Road Coffee over the weekend, according to Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.

Brick Road Coffee hosted a "Story Hour" event with a group called Drag Story Hour Arizona over the weekend, which says it promotes inclusiveness in reading materials for children.

Woods said in a statement that a bomb threat was called in by a hate group during the event. ABC15 has reached out to Tempe police to get more details about the threat.

Tempe Mayor Corey Woods released the following statement in regard to the incident:

"This Sunday, I visited one of our local businesses after a bomb threat was called in by a hate group during a drag story hour. Let me be completely clear - no person or group has a right to create chaos and spread hate in our community. Tempe Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating this incident.

In just a couple of years, the business that was targeted has hosted public forums, raised funds for several non-profits and so much more. Their events are always well-attended, open to everyone and intended to bring people together.

This inclusive spirit has led to numerous recognitions and accolades, including Neighborhood Business of the Year after being nominated by Tempe residents due to their incredible local involvement. Just last month, they were honored with an MLK Diversity Award. In addition, they are active in Tempe Leadership.

In Tempe, we celebrate, respect and protect our diverse communities and businesses. We do not tolerate hate toward our LGBTQ community and we stand up for the people and businesses who champion inclusion. My office is committed to advancing and advocating for a community of kindness, compassion, and understanding for everyone."

ABC15 also spoke with residents and supporters of Brick Road Coffee who say they are thankful for the support the city of Tempe has shown.

"It makes me feel proud to live in Tempe, for sure. It's a very diverse community. We don't need to spread hate; it's just all about love and kindness," said Kim Sierra, who lives nearby.

Donna Stinnett held back tears after hearing what happened during a drag storytelling event at Brick Road Coffee in Tempe.

"They were born in this world as a human being and that's basically all we are - is human beings. Whether we are boy or girl or drag or not, we are the same people. We're all the same so, we need to start accepting everybody as the same," said Stennett.

Brick Road Coffee tells ABC15 they have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure everyone's safety.

Details on any outstanding suspects, or who made the threat, are unknown at this time.