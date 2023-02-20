Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

Norfolk teen on his way home after missing for 3 weeks

By Antoinette DelBel,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRN3P_0ktwW3mo00

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk teen who’d been missing for three weeks drove the rest of the way home with his mother Monday afternoon.

Keith Anderson, 18, and his mother Mesha Anderson left from Charlotte, N.C. several hours after Mesha picked him up at the airport there .

Earlier that day Sunday, Mesha said she got a call from Keith who said for the last week and a half, he’d been staying at a homeless shelter all the way in Houston, TX.

“He was crying hysterically,” said Mesha. “I was just happy to hear that he was okay and alive.”

Keith took a flight from Houston to Charlotte where he reunited with his mother. Along the drive back home, the pair stopped to take a picture. Keith was smiling – a smile his mom told News 3 was missing when she last saw him on Jan. 29, right before she dropped him off at NSU .

“The running joke in the family is when we see Keith, he's showing all 85 of his teeth, because he's always smiling,” Mesha said. “Looking back to that day, he was not smiling, but he's a teenager and I didn't think nothing of it. They have their ups and downs. But looking back on it, he wasn't his usual self.”

News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel met the Norfolk mother of three two weeks after Keith went missing. Mesha said told me it’s not like him to disappear.

Today, she said she still has many questions.

“Keith is really exhausted,” she said. “He's emotionally drained. It's a lot going on. So, I don't want to push him and scare him away by bombarding him with 5,000 questions.”

Showing your child empathy in these types of situations is the best thing to do, according to Dr. Oshan Gadsden, an associate professor and psychology department chair at Hampton University.

“You certainly don't want to go to your child, or your adult child, condemning them, being judgmental,” Gadsden said. “I often tell patients and folks that you want to talk to each other, whether your children or your spouse, in a tone of curiosity.”

Some signs a person might be struggling mentally include lack of energy, irritability or feeling sad.

Even though Keith is 18 and can make his own decisions Dr. Gadsden said everyone can use a little help sometimes, especially men who are typically perceived to be strong.

“In general, for men and males, we’ve been socialized to provide; we’ve been socialized to be strong; and we’ve been socialized that there are certain emotions or ways of being that are permitted and often times being vulnerable isn’t one of them.”

Mesha believes Keith has been depressed and is ready to see a therapist as soon as they get home.

“We just can't wait to get back and start putting our lives back together,” Mesha said. “His mental state is first and foremost.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
REACH re-opens after moving out of Military Circle Mall in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA10 hours ago
Cat inside luggage goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk airport
Norfolk, VA6 hours ago
Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Wayne Circle in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elderly couple reported missing found safe: Portsmouth police
Portsmouth, VA12 hours ago
Investigation underway after fire damages Virginia Beach Amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA22 hours ago
22-year-old NN woman killed in Hampton crash Wednesday night
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Elizabeth City's Coast Guard Marathon grows in second year
Elizabeth City, NC18 hours ago
16-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting in Ahoskie, police say
Ahoskie, NC9 hours ago
5 people hurt in 3-car crash in Hampton Wednesday morning
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Chesapeake police searching for missing man
Chesapeake, VA4 days ago
Man charged with murder following homicide on LaSalle Ave. in Portsmouth: Police
Portsmouth, VA12 hours ago
Norfolk man finishes probation, shines light on juvenile justice
Norfolk, VA9 hours ago
The Doobie Brothers are coming to Portsmouth this summer
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
'Noose-like rope' found 3 times near sailor on Norfolk naval ship
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Public to vote on Virginia Beach 5/31 memorial design plans
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Former Portsmouth officer charged in connection to shooting death of man in 2018
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
York County deputies investigating shooting at Kiln Creek-area hotel
Newport News, VA2 days ago
17-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
Newport News, VA11 hours ago
Women with gun in carry-on stopped by TSA at Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Police: One person shot at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA5 days ago
New charges filed against man accused in Portsmouth deadly quadruple shooting
Portsmouth, VA5 hours ago
Legacy Lounge reopens as restaurant months after Norfolk revokes permit
Norfolk, VA4 days ago
21-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting; 19-year-old charged, police say
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
'It's hard:' Hampton Roads military family says finding childcare is challenging
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Column: Norfolk State wows the nation with Rose Parade performance
Norfolk, VA5 days ago
Hampton home values increase by more than $22,000 in 2022: City
Hampton, VA11 hours ago
Police looking for 2 vehicles following deadly hit-and-run in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
Suspect sought after fatal hit-and-run on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA3 days ago
'Marijuana deal gone bad' in Virginia Beach results in 3 arrests: VBPD
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Sister of victim in fatal NN Valentine’s Day shooting seeks answers
Newport News, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy