Greenville County, SC
WSPA 7News

2 shot, injured in Greenville Co.

By Robert Cox,

11 days ago

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting along White Horse Road Monday afternoon in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a car wash along White Horse Road near Chase Court shortly before 4:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Deputies arrived to find a man in the parking lot who had been shot at least one time.

A short time later, a second man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

The sheriff’s office said they do not yet know if the two victims were injured in the same shooting.

    Law enforcement at scene of shooting on White Horse Road in Greenville County, S.C., February 20, 2023 (WSPA)
    Law enforcement at scene of shooting on White Horse Road in Greenville County, S.C., February 20, 2023 (WSPA)
    Law enforcement at scene of shooting on White Horse Road in Greenville County, S.C., February 20, 2023 (WSPA)
    Law enforcement at scene of shooting on White Horse Road in Greenville County, S.C., February 20, 2023 (WSPA)

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

