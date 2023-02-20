Open in App
Chicago, IL
Sportsnaut

Patrick Beverley signs with hometown Chicago Bulls for remainder of season

By Andrew Buller-Russ,

11 days ago

After being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves a season ago, Patrick Beverley quickly became a fan favorite, instilling his tough-nosed mentality into a team lacking grit. But this is nothing new. Pat Bev has long been endearing himself to every fanbase he gets to play in front of. Well, at least every home crowd.

Yet, after landing with the Los Angeles Lakers this past offseason, his fit next to Russell Westbrook and LeBron James was always viewed as questionable, at best. Unfortunately, Beverley’s season got off to a poor start, averaging the fewest points per game since his debut season in 2012-13.

Beverley found himself to be a product of the Lakers’ frenetic moves at the trade deadline, and he wound up in Orlando, who bought out his contract so Beverley could pursue another opportunity with a contending team. For the 34-year-old who’s commonly referred to as ‘Mr. 94 Feet’, a chance to win his first NBA Finals ring has to be enticing.

Yet, Beverley appears to be prioritizing the chance to play close to home, where he grew up in Chicago, Illinois.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic , Beverley is nearing a contract with the Chicago Bulls for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The Bulls, who have needed more depth at the position with Lonzo Ball’s strange knee injury keeping him sidelined for all of this season, plus 47 games last year, will be able to implement Beverley into the rotation right away.

While Beverley’s name may be bigger than his game at this stage in his career, the 6-foot-1 guard can still offer positional versatility with the ability to defend guards and smaller wings while hustling for loose balls. Plus, the attitude.

You just can’t replicate his bulldog mentality or desire to grind on both ends of the floor. Beverley will be a great addition to this Bulls roster, and for the low price they will be paying, his presence for the final 23 games will be invaluable.

Related: 6 NBA stars with the most to prove in the second half, including Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard

