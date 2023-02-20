Open in App
CBS 17

Pollen is in the air, although you can’t see it; what to do about NC allergies even in February

By Rachel Duensing,

11 days ago



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sneezing, sniffling and itchy eyes: the warm weather is certainly throwing allergy sufferers for a loop. We might not be seeing rivers of pollen yet, but it’s out there and already causing issues.

“The most obvious one this time of year is when spring pollen starts,” Dr. Edwin Kim said, the Chief of the UNC Division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology. “Most of us think about the yellow pine pollen that comes in March, but actually pollen starts right now.”

Dr. Kim said not only can the dramatic shifts in temperatures this time of year cause us stress, and therefore make us feel sick, it can bring about seasonal allergies. But if your allergies are tied to dust or pet dander, getting outside in the early taste of spring might bring you slight relief.

“Thankfully as the weather gets warmer, people can spend more time outside away from those allergens,” he said.

But if it’s pollen, trees, or grass making you feel bad, Dr. Kim said grabbing an antihistamine or other allergy medicine from the store would be your friend — just don’t wait to start taking it until you feel miserable.

“Preventing the symptoms is far easier than treating them once they’re really bad, so for those people who know they’re going to have springtime allergies, starting that medication right now is going to be most effective at helping you have a good spring,” Dr. Kim said.

He also said don’t be afraid to get a few packs of that allergy medicine so you always have relief for your symptoms.

