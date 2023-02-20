Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Blackhawks star not alone, many younger adults dealing with Long COVID: Local doctor

By Bernie Tafoya,

17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oucVm_0ktwTRkO00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said he’s stepping back from hockey, for now, because of symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome. It turns out, Toews is not the only young adult who has had his or her life upended by long COVID.

Jonathan Toews is 34-years-old. According to Dr. Igor Koralnik, chief of neuro-infectious diseases and co-director of Northwestern Medicine’s Comprehensive COVID-19 Center, the average age for patients in the Long COVID Clinic has been 43-years-old, a majority are women. And, they suffer from one or more symptoms ranging from brain fog and headaches to dizziness, muscle pain, blurry vision and intense fatigue.

“There’s no specific test that can say this is positive for long COVID and, unfortunately, oftentimes, patients are not taken seriously,” Dr. Koralnik says.

The doctor said that, in its 32 months of existence, the Long COVID Clinic has seen about 1,800 patients. He said 85% of them are young adults who, mostly, had mild symptoms of COVID and were not hospitalized, while 15% of patients are older, were hospitalized and have had comorbidities.

Dr. Koralnik said Northwestern’s clinic started monthly Zoom support meetings for patients last month.

“The first zoom meeting was a big success already. It is important that patients feel they are not abandoned, that people care for them, that people are willing to listen to them,” Koralnik said.

Dr. Koralnik said COVID is endemic. It’s here to stay and that 50,000 people a day still contract it in the United States, with approximately 30% of those people winding up with Long COVID, even if they’ve been vaccinated and boosted.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
DuPage County inmate charged with lacing heroin in drug-induced death of detainee
Maywood, IL2 days ago
CPD accuses 14-year-old boy of murdering grad student in Walmart parking lot
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Mother of missing postal worker Kierra Coles renews call for help: ‘I just need closure’
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FBI releases photos of alleged suspects in Orland Park armored truck robbery
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
17-year-old boy charged with shooting three people to death in Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook, IL3 days ago
Homeless man found living in tractor used for snow removal in Indiana
Portage, IN1 day ago
Tumultuous relationship ends in murder at suburban motel: prosecutors
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Kane County woman turns herself in after leading police on 120 mph chase: State's Attorney
Naperville, IL15 hours ago
Aldermen blast Lightfoot plan to hold Taste of Chicago on same weekend as NASCAR race
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Snow arriving; Who will see the most?
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Chicago man to do five years in prison after possessing over 100 grams of meth, crashing car in Wisconsin
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman finds husband's body while getting Christmas decorations 8 months after she reported him missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Schaumburg man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend
Schaumburg, IL3 days ago
Human remains identified as Aurora woman missing since 1984
Aurora, IL3 days ago
Inmate tries to bolt after reaching for guard's Taser: sheriff
Waukegan, IL2 days ago
Funeral held for fallen Chicago police officer: 'A tragedy that doesn't make sense'
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Shooting on CTA bus sends 34-year-old man to hospital
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suburban woman charged with murdering infant son has fled the state, police claim
Justice, IL1 day ago
Willie Wilson endorses Paul Vallas; SEIU Local 1 backs Brandon Johnson for mayor
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Nearly $200K worth of fentanyl seized in McHenry County
Cary, IL14 hours ago
High school football team's wins reversed for residency violations
Park Ridge, IL1 day ago
Measurable snow expected for Chicago area in coming days
Chicago, IL1 day ago
15-year-old boy wounded in North Side morning shooting, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cardinal offers corned beef workaround to observant Catholics
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago Marathon making changes for pregnant, postpartum runners
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Waukegan Police Department introduces new app for alerts, submitting tips
Waukegan, IL1 day ago
Gun owner fatally shoots man in Bridgeport during fight: police
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man tried to lure 2 teens girls on North Side, CPD says
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Cubs install kits at Wrigley Field in event of bleeding emergencies
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy