Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Lincoln Memorial gets $69 million upgrade project to construct museum

By Basil John,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCiHr_0ktwRxaG00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A new immersive 15,000-square-foot museum is coming to Washington D.C, under the Lincoln Memorial.

“That allows visitors to look into the undercroft, the unfinished space that holds up the lincoln memorial as people know it,” National Mall and Memorial Parks Superintendent Jeff Reinbold said.

The nearly 69 million-dollar project will allow visitors to learn about the site’s construction history and significant historical events.

“Give them a chance to learn a little bit more about the creation of the memorial and most importantly, the meanings it’s taken on over time,” Reinbold said.

The goal is to also preserve the original architecture under the memorial. The project received funding from multiple donors, including the National Park Foundation.

“We wanted to and our donors wanted to provide the visitors of this great monument with an excellent experience and that wasn’t something the government funding was going to achieve on its own,” National Park Federation President Will Shafroth said.

The renovation will be the largest performed on the monument since it was completed in 1922.

“This is a project that’s been talked about for decades, and we finally have found a way to move it forward,” Reinbold said.

For visitors, maintaining the original architecture is important.

“It’s a very tough balance to both preserve and to refurbish to, you know, maintain the old with the new, but that sounds like a good way to go about it,” visitor Eric Fleury said.

The memorial will remain open during the construction, which will start in March and is expected to finish by 2026, for the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Statesboro Police: 19-year-old in custody after grandmother’s assault
Statesboro, GA2 days ago
Jury reaches verdict in Murdaugh double murder trial
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
Why is there SO MUCH POLLEN?!
Savannah, GA1 day ago
BCSO: Two bodies found in Sun City home
Sun City Center, FL18 hours ago
GHSBB: Final Four brings season end for Woodville-Tompkins
Woodville, GA9 hours ago
2 men cited for killing, planning to eat American bald eagle
Stanton, NE2 days ago
Teen charged in Pennsylvania Avenue shooting
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Gallery: Step One Auto Announces Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision as March Local Hero
Savannah, GA2 days ago
SPD searching for missing 13-year-old
Savannah, GA2 days ago
‘Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil’ will be adapted into Broadway musical: Reports
New York City, NY9 hours ago
COVID fraudster extradited to US after more than a year on the run
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Savannah man dies in crash after striking parked car, tree
Savannah, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy