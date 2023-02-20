Open in App
WDTN

Two police officers found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Celeste Houmard,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v789O_0ktwR3gB00

Reader warning: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

DETROIT, Mich. (WJW) – Two Detroit police officers were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday afternoon, according to Fox News.

The officers’ bodies were found in an apartment complex in Livonia, Michigan , according to police.

Body discovered in Lake Erie in Lakewood

Fox News reports that Livonia police officers were on patrol when they were alerted by a family member for a well-being check, Livonia Capt. Gregory Yon told FOX 2 .

Officers entered the apartment and found a 26-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman dead, according to Fox News.

Detroit Police Chief James White says the shooting appears to be a domestic murder-suicide.

According to police, the man and woman were in a relationship.

“It’s a sad day for our department,” White said. He would not release the officer’s names on the scene, according to Fox News.

Authorities identify sleeping man killed when car strikes house

An infant was found unharmed inside the home and is now in the care of a family member, police said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

