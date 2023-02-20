IDENTIFIED: 2 killed in car versus train collision

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people who died after a vehicle attempted to go around lowered crossing arms Sunday afternoon have been identified, officials with the Fresno County Office of the Coroner’s Office said.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers say the crash happened on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m. on Conejo Avenue, west of Peach Avenue, southwest of Selma.

Investigators say the train was traveling northbound when a sedan traveling in a westbound direction allegedly tried to go around the railroad crossing arms that were down.

Officers say the occupants of the vehicle, 57-year-old Jorge Martinez Escalante who was the driver, and 57-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Bororquez who was the passenger died at the scene following the collision.

Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials say they were husband and wife from Kettleman City.

They also say that no one on the freight train reported injuries.

It currently hasn’t been determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, authorities said.

