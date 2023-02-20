George Jenkins, McKeel send 12 wrestlers to regionals

It was business as usual for the George Jenkins Eagles in the Class 3A, District 5 Tournament and McKeel Academy wrestling in the Class 1A, District 7 Tournament last Friday.

George Jenkins advanced 12 wrestlers to regionals at Osceola High School, finishing in second as a team with 208 points. Those who will be advancing to regionals are: Rod Brown (106, second), Gio Hiel-Hage (113, second), Ezekiel Rivera (120, fourth), Nick Skulimoski (126, third), Gavin Keim (132, third), Braxton Gerber Champion (138, first), Julian Melo (143, third), Ryder Osborn (152, third), Rakeem Green (160, fifth), Timothy Peoples (170, second), Brayden Root (182, third), Brock Barr (195, third), Landon Walters Champion (220, first) and George Dietrich (285, fifth).

“Overall, it went well,” George Jenkins head coach Gavin Osborn said. “We had some guys overperform, and some underperform. We went 2-4 in the finals, which was par for the course, but we wanted to see growth in those two finals losses — which I think we did.”

George Jenkins had two young wresters step up, qualifying for regionals.

Elliot, who is truly a 113, bumped up to fill a hole for the Eagles, and ended up qualifying with a fourth-place finish.

Also stepping up for George Jenkins was freshman Nicholas Skullimoski, who filled Noah Gregory’s shoes, before claiming third place. Gregory went down earlier in the year with a pulled groin.

Osborn said he was elated for Gerber’s performance, too.

“I was very pleased with sophomore Braxton Gerber,” Osborn said. “He’s worked really hard this season and wrestled his tail off during the summer. His first-place finish is a testimony of what hard work will get you in this sport.”

McKeel wins district championship

McKeel won a district championship, advancing 12 to regionals.

Winning district championships for the Wildcats were Austin Frauedfeld (106, 20-20), Jean Benavidez (138, 36-8), Cade Beke (145, 28-9), Bradley Torres (152, 32-9) and Owen McNabb (170, 45-3).

Team scores (Class 3A, District 5): 1. Osceola (O) 263.5, 2. George Jenkins (GJ) 208, 3. Poinciana (P) 154.5, 4. Haines City (H) 114, 5. Bartow (B) 85.5 6. Celebration (C) 82 7. Ridge Community (RC) 82, Winter Haven (WH) 67

Individuals

First-place match

106: Landon Trigueros (P, 19-1) def Roderick Brown (GJ,44-6), 11-6; Talyn Fisk (O, 19-14) def Giovanni Hiel-Hage (GJ, 12-14), 6-3; 126: Isfandier Sharipov (O, 25-12) technical fall over Kevonte Prince Faustin (H, 8-8), 15-0; 132: Zachariah DeCesare (C, 20-7) def Ian Drake (RC, 32-6), 4-0; 138: Braxton Gerber (GJ, 36-12) pins Willie Pierre (HC, 16-9), 1:35; 170: Gunner Holland (O, 45-3) technical fall over Timothy Peoples (GJ, 39-6), 15-0; 182: Bryan Garl (O, 26-10) major decision over Avery Gray (HC, 17-14), 12-0; 220: Landon Walters (GJ, 46-4) def Elijah Vansickle (O, 27-8), 6-0: 285: John Arellano (WH, 39-8) pins Deacon Alls (HC, 17-11), 1:31

Third-place match

106: Christian Muniz (HC, 7-13) def Ian Cabrera (O, 4-8), 4-; Eross Mann (P, 3-3); 113: Elijah Collins (B, 4-18), bye; 120: Eross Mann (P, 3-3) major decision over Ezekiel Rivera (GJ, 8-8), 14-0; Nicholas Skulmimoski (GJ, 6-8) pins Aiden Gomez (WH, 1-2); 132: Gavin Keim (GJ, 27-13) major decision over Ehab Shalaby (O, 9-3), 13-4; 145: Julian Melo (GJ, 27-22) technical fall over Ivan Gonzales (RC, 23-12), 20-5; 152: Ryder Osborn (GJ, 10-15) def William Ausmus (B, 19-10), 12-11); 160: Mycah Armes (B, 15-8) technical fall over Jayden Mendez (RC, 32-10), 16-0; 182: Brayden Root (GJ, 22-28) pins Trey Dreyer (B, 5-14), 2:46); 195: Brock Barr (GJ, 36-18) for. Angel Armas (RC, 29-15); Zahquel Davis (WH, 28-10) pins Jayden Swaby (P, 13-8), 2:32; 285: Chafrantzley Dumesle (P, 12-7) pins Joshua Ramirez (RC, 17-7), 3:51

Team scores (Class 1A, District 7): 1. McKeel (M) 230.5, 2. Lake Region (LR) 182, 3. Avon Park (AP) 177, 4. Mulberry (Mu) 168.5. Tenoroc (T) 92 6. Lake Placid (LP) 37.5 7.

Individuals

First-place match

106: Austin Frauenfeld (M, 20-20) pins Jayden Cadiz (Mu, 31-7), 31-7; (O, 19-14) def Giovanni Hiel-Hage (GJ, 12-14), 6-3; 113: Michael Bonanno (AP, 31-9) pins Javon Keys (LR, 25-12), 3:24; 120: Dylan Dangle (Mu, 22-7) inj. Gavin Shelley (M, 19-6), 38 seconds; 126: Kris Hunter (T, 26-12) def Kurtavious Terrell (AP, 34-5), 7-1; 132: Zackery Wells (AP, 31-8) major decision over Jacob Reber (M, 25-14), 15-4; 138: Jean Benavidez (M, 36-8) pins Coen Strickland (Mu, 1-1), 38 seconds; 152: Cade Beke (M, 28-9) pins Kolby Alsenady (AP, 23-10), 5:27; Bradley Torres (M, 32-9) def Antonio Christian (LR, 21-13), 7-2; 160: Alexander Noman (AP, 35-5) def Deacon Warren (M, 11-6), 11-4; 170: Owen McNabb (M, 45-3) technical fall over Jerclarion Hilton (AP, 31-9), 3:03; 182: Javarious Johnson (LR, 30-6) major decision over Ben Lietz (M, 39-9), 14-6; 195: Carmine Santiago (AP, 24-7) forfeit Logan Peterson (M, 19-14); 220: Darian Gillins (T, 52-1) pins Omarion James (LR, 29-8), 2:56; Bruce Smith (Mu, 35-5) pins Joseph Irving (LR, 21-9), 1:36

Third-place match

106: Joseph Handley (LR, 13-14), bye; 113: Rylan Clayton (M, 16-17) pins Jacob Abbott (Mu, 16-11), 4:32; 120: Asher Nestor (T, 21-18) major decision over Samuel Deliz (LR, 19-20), 11-0; 126: Bryson Melvin (Mu, 14-13) pins Brandon Sadler (M, 11-16), 1:15; 132: Noah Bailey (Mu, 36-8) pins Nicholas Taylor (LR, 11-13), 1:03; 138: Kahie Bruce (AP, 9-10) pins Marshall Vitagliano (LR, 8-16), 5:01; 152: Jaiden Fields (LR, 25-11) tie breaker over Luke Beaudreault (Mu, 22-17), 3-2; Carlos Fuentes (AP, 21-12) inj. Nehimiah Hooper (T, 19-15); 160: Juan Robiero Flores (LP, 22-11) pins Makhia Davis (LR, 14-20), 3:24; 170: Shairon Green (LR, 19-15) def Christian Bobo (LP, 10-9), 12-8; 182: Caleb Nation (Mu, 20-14) bye; 195: Jaime Vazquez (LR, 10-11) pins Yandel Goyco (Mu, 14-18), 3:05; 220: Carlos Nolosco (Mu, 1-1) pins William Phillips (AP, 14-20), 3:19; 285: Steven Booker (T, 31-14) bye

