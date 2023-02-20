Open in App
El Paso, TX
KTSM

UTEP’s Soleil Montrose named Conference USA Freshman of the Week

By UTEP Athletics,

11 days ago

DALLAS – UTEP women’s basketball guard Soleil Montrose was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week presented by Blenders Eyewear on Monday by the league office.

This is the second time that Montrose has earned the recognition this season.

As the lone first-year collegiate player on the roster for the Miners, Montrose picked up her fourth double-digit scoring game of the year with 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers in a 27-point blowout win at UAB on Friday. She also added two assists with a rebound and a steal.

In a tight loss at North Texas on Saturday, she added another 3-pointer off the bench.

Montrose is the first UTEP freshman since Lulu McKinney during the 2014-15 campaign to receive Freshman of the Week honors multiple times.

The third-place Miners are home this Thursday and Saturday to host FIU and Florida Atlantic in the Don Haskins Center.

