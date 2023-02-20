Summit League Track and Field championships delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) – With a winter storm expected to impact travel across the Midwest, Summit League officials announced a scheduling change for the 2023 Indoor Track and Field Championships inside the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D.

The two-day event will now start on Saturday, Feb. 25, which is a day later than originally scheduled. With the shift of dates, all the events scheduled for Friday will move to Saturday and events on Saturday will move to Sunday.

League officials will continue to monitor the weather and its potential impact on the event.

