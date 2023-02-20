KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana Senate acts to preempt Valparaiso and all new local bans on retail dog sales By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357, 11 days ago

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357, 11 days ago

Valparaiso and nearly every other city and town throughout the Hoosier State would be prohibited from enacting an ordinance banning the sale of dogs at ...