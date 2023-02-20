Open in App
Sioux City, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City’s Hazmat Team prepares for emergencies year-round

By Jason Takhtadjian,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45WRmM_0ktwN0Jo00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While major accidents like the train derailment in Ohio are uncommon the team in Sioux City is prepared to handle emergencies.

According to Sioux City’s Fire Marshall Mark Aesoph, Sioux City’s Hazmat team services 13 Iowa counties and smaller local counties in Nebraska and South Dakota.

The most recent emergency situation hazmat crews responded to was the Sibley train derailment in 2021. Such hazmat situations involve sending one hazmat vehicle with a minimum of six people per response.

In order to stay prepared for these incidents, the joint emergency management team regularly meets for response training and drills.

Fire, smoke seen billowing as toxic chemicals released from derailed Ohio tanker cars

“Our emergency management plan needs to be updated annually as it pertains to hazardous materials incidents and we also keep tabs on what kinds of materials are in our community to help keep our community members safe,” said Michael Montino, emergency management coordinator for Woodbury County.

Montino says the specifics of what materials are transported through Sioux City by train is law enforcement-sensitive information. The information is not released publicly in order to keep people safe from possible criminal activity.

Montino understands how important communication is with the public in the event of an emergency, and that’s why Sioux City has a program in place to keep members of the public informed.

NewsNation reporter released from jail after arrest

“Iowa has a program called alert Iowa and it’s actually available through most of the state of Iowa. We do use this in Woodbury county,” Montino said. “This is a system that we use for an emergency call back system that allows us to send messages to citizens on their cell phones.”

Residents of all Iowa counties can sign up for the program here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Sioux City CSD looking for permanent, temporary bus drivers
Sioux City, IA8 hours ago
Firefighters respond to fire near KCAU 9
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
2 Norfolk men allegedly killed, planned to eat American Bald Eagle, officials say
Norfolk, NE2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sioux Center girls basketball wins first State Championship against Benton 62-47
Sioux Center, IA5 hours ago
Cone Park trail project goes out for bid
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Governor Noem visits Siouxland for industrial roundtable
Dakota Dunes, SD2 days ago
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity names new Director
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s College unveiled new simulation center
Sioux City, IA8 hours ago
Sioux City man accused of killing kitten after argument, damaging van
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Three Sioux City Schools recognized by International Baccalaureate program
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
Siouxland cat Smudge competing for the title of ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Briar Cliff women and GPAC teams earn seeding during NAIA Basketball National Tournament Selection Shows
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
Suspect accused of shooting, killing man near Hartington charged with murder
Hartington, NE1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy