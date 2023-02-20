Open in App
Kingston, PA
See more from this location?
WBRE

More tools to combat child mental health

By Mark Hiller,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaZRm_0ktwLVQG00

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The closure of northeastern Pennsylvania’s only private psychiatric hospital is still being felt four months later. Many patients at the former “first hospital” in Kingston were kids and teens in crisis.

The accolades are for 14-year-old Isaiah Moore, a 9th grader at Lighthouse Academy. He credits the site for helping him overcome mental health struggles that once had him acting out.

“I used to have really bad anger issues like if I got mad I would, like, throw stuff at people and curse them out,” said Isaiah Moore, 9th grader at Lighthouse Academy.

Since enrolling in October 2021, he’s learned some coping skills.

“I hold my breath and I breathe in and I breathe out. Like, when someone makes me angry I just ignore it,” explained Moore.

The teen is just one of the success stories at Lighthouse Academy which is run by Luzerne Intermediate (LIU) Unit 18. LIU works with a dozen school districts and two career technology centers to provide education and emotional services to students in need.

“The Lighthouse Academy in particular is a place that has complete wrap-around services both on the education side and the mental health or therapeutic side, ” stated Anthony Grieco, Ed.D, Executive Director at Luzerne Intermediate Unit.

Dr. Anthony Grieco has served as LIU’s executive director for ten-plus years.

“Over the last decade, mental health need at least the awareness of need has grown exponentially among our student populations,” explained Dr. Grieco

Helping kids with autism overcome ‘Invisible Battles’

Some students come directly to Lighthouse Academy for services, but not all of them need to with the help of LIU.

9-year-old Jonathan Buydos, Jr., diagnosed with severe ADHD, receives counseling, therapy, and medication along with education support, all through school-based behavioral health at Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

“There have been some difficult points, but slowly, gradually he’s been getting there. They’ve been slowly pulling him less and fewer times class to see how he’ll take it and it’s been working slowly,” said Buydos.

“They don’t only focus on the child at hand. They focus on the family as well. It’s not just the child. It’s everybody because they understand it’s not that easy to have a child that suffers from a mental health condition,” expressed Corrina Buydos.

While the Buydos’ son required mental health services before the pandemic, many other young people started receiving them only since then.

It’s contributed to a crushing demand for outpatient services considered critical to help prevent a student’s mental health crisis.

“We have approximately 20 centers located across three counties in Wyoming, Luzerne, and Lackawanna Counties and over 400 individuals that are currently being serviced and the demand is exceeding the supply of licensed counselors and qualified counselors to meet those students’ needs,” explained Dr. Grieco.

“Partial hospitalization and outpatient are really on the rise and a lot of that is because of the closing of the hospital,” stated Jennifer Runquist, Director of Behavioral Health at Luzerne Intermediate Unit.

First Hospital, a 149-bed psychiatric facility, closed in October 2022 putting a burden on northeastern Pennsylvania medical facilities that do not specialize in treating severe mental disorders.

District’s approach to student mental health needs

“These kids are waiting in our local hospitals for two to three days. Oftentimes, they’re stable. It doesn’t mean that they’re fixed. It just means that they’re stable enough to go home,” explained Runquist.

Left without the proper diagnosis and treatment, the consequences could be tragic. But help is on the way for struggling students. It comes in the form of a more than $7 million grant, much of which will focus on suicide prevention.

LIU will use those federal funds from The Project Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education Grant over four years.

The funding will help LIU achieve three goals: expand suicide awareness training opportunities for students, implement a universal mental health screener for school staff, and create an electronic data system to connect mental health practitioners with community-based mental health providers.

“They’ll be able to find out what agencies have openings and what have waiting lists on a much quicker, more efficient electronic system,” said Runquist.

Creating more tools to help our children and adolescents caught in the silent struggle of mental health battles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rp04N_0ktwLVQG00

Head over to PA211 to learn more about Luzerne Intermediate Unit’s Lighthouse Academy and you can read the final “Invisible Battles” report from our news partner, The Times Leader, in Tuesday’s online edition.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Teacher on mission to climb tallest trees in every PA county
Danville, PA2 days ago
Final search warrants reveal knife, gun in Kohberger’s PA home
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Acknowledging symptoms to survive a heart attack
Mountain Top, PA2 days ago
Montage Mountain hosts ‘Cardboard Classic’
Scranton, PA9 hours ago
Eyewitness News reporter celebrates ‘Read Across America’ week
Wyoming, PA7 hours ago
New details on Wilkes-Barre ‘house of filth’ investigation
Wilkes-barre, PA12 hours ago
Hazle Twp. residents outrage over water pipe issues
Hazle Township, PA2 days ago
Hearing held for explosive threat at Allentown airport
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Morning team celebrates ‘Reads Across America’ week
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Jeff McCreary pleads guilty to physical confrontation with Eyewitness News crew
Berwick, PA16 hours ago
FBI: Explosives found in luggage at airport in Allentown
Allentown, PA2 days ago
One hospitalized following Scranton shooting
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Over 100 bricks of heroin/fentanyl seized, three arrested
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Man wanted for Nanticoke homicide in custody
Nanticoke, PA16 hours ago
Search underway on the Susquehanna River
Pittston, PA1 day ago
Man accused of lighting vacant Luzerne County house on fire
Wilkes-barre Township, PA1 day ago
Pittston preps for the St. Patrick Day Parade
Pittston, PA2 days ago
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Nanticoke homicide
Nanticoke, PA1 day ago
Teen accused of selling fentanyl pills in Luzerne County undercover sting
Wilkes-barre, PA2 days ago
Weather not stopping Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade
Pittston, PA4 hours ago
Wreath-laying ceremony honors Civil War veterans
Scranton, PA1 day ago
Arrest made in Williamsport homicide
Williamsport, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy