Contreras Says Last Extension Cubs Offered Him was Worth 6 Years, $24 Million

After seven years, three All-Star appearances and a World Series champion, Willson Contreras departed from the Chicago Cubs this winter, signing a five-year, $87.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in December.

Contreras recently appeared on the ESPN 1000 program Carmen and Jurko , where he discussed a number of topics, including his inability to re-sign with the Cubs.

According to Contreras, the last time the Cubs approached him about a potential long-term extension was in 2018, when he says the Cubs offered him $24 million over six years.

"The last time I was approached I believe it was 2018, and it was six years, $24 million or something like that," Contreras said. "That was the last time I was approached by the Cubs for an extension."

Contreras also wanted to clear the air and make it known that he did all that he could to remain in Chicago.

"I left the Cubs," Contreras said. "I became a free agent. I know that I left everything on the table to stay there and I want the people to know that I did everything I could, even talk to guys on the team to really help me to stay there."

After Contreras walked in free agency, the Cubs signed free agent catcher Tucker Barnhart to a two-year contract. Barnhart is known for his defensive prowess and ability to work well with pitchers, while Contreras' defense and ability to call a game were concerns by some.

The Cardinals don't appear to be concerned about Contreras' defense however. The club puts a premium on fielding, and chose to sign Contreras to replace nine-time Gold Glove Award winner Yadier Molina, who recently retired after an illustrious 19-year career in St. Louis.

Contreras isn't the first Cub to sign a lucrative, five-year contract with the Cardinals. After the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, the Cardinals pried center fielder Dexter Fowler away from their division rival, agreeing to a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Contreras will make his return to Wrigley Field May 8, when the Cubs host their division rival for a three-game series, the first meeting between the two clubs in 2023.

