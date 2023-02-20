St. Pius X junior Tyrone Riley is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (Feb. 6-12)

When Tyrone Riley does well, so do the boys basketball team at St. Pius X (Downey, Calif.).

The 6-foot-6 junior point guard combined to score 63 points in two Southern Section Division 3AA victories last week.

That put Riley on the SBLive Top performers list and then he put up 69 percent of the votes to win the Southern California Athlete of the Week Award for the week of Feb. 6-12.

Here were the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Feb. 6-12.

Noelani Raigans, San Pedro girls basketball: Raigans had 26 points, four assists, and four steals in last week's win over Roosevelt.

Ari Long, Valley View girls basketball: Long had 52 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's loss to Corona Centennial.

Emma Perez, Granada Hills Charter girls basketball: Perez finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and eight steals in a win over San Fernando.

Heaven Johnson, Orange Lutheran girls basketball: Johnson had a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds against Sonora.

Jenessa Cotton, Mater Dei girls basketball: Cotton led the Monarchs with 18 points and also had five rebounds in an Open Division playoff win over Windward.

Zona Miller, San Clemente girls basketball: Miller had 18 points including a game-winning shot to beat Ventura 57-56 in Saturday's playoff game.

Lev Feiman, Brentwood School girls basketball: Feiman had 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals in a win over Beckman.

Amia Tate, Knight girls basketball: Tate scored 31 points in Thursday's playoff win over Simi Valley.

Madeleine De Kodia, Aquinas girls basketball: De Kodia totaled 17 points, 16 steals and nine assists against Patriot on Thursday.

Bella Spencer, Harvard-Westlake girls basketball: Spencer had 24 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's playoff win over Camarillo.

Zane Miller, Agoura boys basketball: Miller finished with 50 points in a playoff win over San Marcos last week.

Johnny Dan, Valley Torah boys basketball: Dan had 32 points in last week's win over Murrieta Mesa.

Seshsha Nuta Henderson, Oak Park boys basketball: Henderson had 16 points, six rebounds, seven steals and four assists against St. Francis on Wednesday.

Nicholas Khatchikian, Maranatha boys basketball: Khatchikian poured in 28 points and had six rebounds in last week's playoff win against San Marino.

Carson Brown, Tesoro boys basketball: Brown had 26 points and nine rebounds against Marina last week.

Nate Garcia, Damien boys basketball: Garcia had 29 points in Friday's 62-49 playoff win over Colony.

Darius Carr, Fairfax boys basketball: Carr finished with 27 points in Friday's playoff win over Crenshaw.

Gavin Hightower, Windward boys basketball: Hightower stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals against Trabuco Hills.

Tyrone Riley, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy boys basketball: Riley had 63 total points last week helping the Warriors to two playoff wins.

Jason Crowe Jr., Lynwood boys basketball: Crowe Jr. continued his incredible freshman season, finishing with 47 points, nine assists and six rebounds against La Quinta.

Tae Simmons, Heritage Christian boys basketball: Simmons had 21 points and 18 rebounds in a playoff win over Foothill.

Denzel Hines, Colony boys basketball: Hines had 43 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Los Altos.