Oklahoma State baseball rewind: Cowboys struggle vs. SEC powers but find growth moments

ARLINGTON, Texas — Over the first three games of the college baseball season, Oklahoma State’s flaws were exposed.

The Cowboys dropped their final two games of the College Baseball Showdown in Globe Life Field, struggling against SEC powers Vanderbilt and Arkansas to begin the year.

And veteran head coach Josh Holliday views that as a good thing.

“There’s no doubt,” Holliday said. “Listen, it’s great to get off to a good start and feel good to go along with it. But when you get exposed, then guys now take it to heart how important some of the little things are that we’ve been talking about that the game revealed are important.”

Holliday pointed to offensive approach and defensive movements. Executing pitches were an issue. Even pace and competitiveness was a problem.

“All those things get brought to the forefront,” Holliday said.

With a rebuilt pitching staff that was short-handed due to several pitchers being unavailable, the Cowboys were hit hard in the final two days of the tournament. Vanderbilt held on for an 11-9 win and Arkansas rolled to an 18-1 win in seven innings.

Holliday was particularly disappointed with Sunday’s loss to the Razorbacks in a rematch of last season’s wild NCAA Regional Tournament.

“I expected us to compete well today,” Holliday said. “We just did not put a good game together at all. That’s disappointing. I’ll accept the responsibility for that but I didn’t see that coming. I knew we were thinner in terms of the number of available arms.”

Holliday said getting several newcomers a chance to play was beneficial for the week.

But getting exposed might be the best benefit for a team projected to have a big spring. There is a lot of room to grow and improve.

Early in the season, that’s not a bad thing.

“We’ll get back to work and clean some things up and continue to add to our arsenal of guys getting healthy,” Holliday said. “And we’ll be a much better baseball club next weekend when we play again on a weekend series and Tuesday when we get back home.”

Here is a look back at opening weekend.

No. 8 Oklahoma State

Overall record: 1-2

Last week: 1-2 (Beat Missouri 5-3, lost to Vanderbilt 11-9, lost to Arkansas 18-1, 7 innings)

This week: vs. California Baptist, 4 p.m. Tuesday; vs. Loyola Marymount 4 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m Saturday and Sunday

Top player this week

Nolan McLean, RF/RHP: Don’t look at the .167 batting average and be fooled. McLean was tremendous at the plate all weekend. He hit a long three-run homer in Saturday’s near comeback against Vanderbilt for his lone hit in six official at-bats. He scored three runs. More importantly, he walked six times and struck out only twice, including one without a pitch being thrown due to him being called out for the new pace-of-play rules. His approach, especially after 107 strikeouts last season, was excellent. Holliday heaped big praise on McLean for his weekend at the plate. Oh, and McLean also earned the save in Friday’s win over Missouri.

Stat to know

32: Runs scored by OSU opponents on the weekend, with 29 coming in the final two games. A total of 27 were unearned.

Roc Riggio plays through boos

Arkansas fans apparently never forget.

Each time OSU second baseman Roc Riggio’s name was announced or he came to the plate, they showered him with boos during Sunday’s rout.

They haven't let go of his regional performance that saw him homer four times, double five other times and drive in 17 runs over the five games, three against the Razorbacks. And they certaintly didn't forget his Jack Sparrow move around the bases on a homer.

But in his first at-bat, he responded with a loud single. He tripped over first base when he was going for a double, opting to safely return. But then he waved for the OSU fans to cheer and then shushed the Razorbacks’ fans.

Riggio was hit by a pitch in his second at-bat. He also made a tremendous diving stop on a grounder, throwing to first for the out from his knees.

On the weekend, the Cowboys’ fiery sophomore was 4 for 11 with three RBIs, a walk and the hit by pitch.

Juaron Watts-Brown solid in debut

Long Beach State transfer right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown made his OSU debut Friday, throwing four solid innings in the win over Missouri.

He allowed three runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out six.

Watts-Brown, who was voted the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year, was OSU’s lone starter to pitch past the second inning.

But he wasn’t the lone bright spot.

Stillwater graduate Isaac Stebens delivered four scoreless innings in relief against Vanderbilt.

Another Stillwater product earned the win over Missouri. Left-hander Drew Blake threw two shutout innings out of the bullpen.