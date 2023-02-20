Open in App
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford gas prices fall for third straight week

By Jack Baudoin,

11 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices have dropped for the third straight week in the “Forest City.”

The decrease is nearly five cents per gallon, bringing the average to $3.42. The cheapest station is selling gas for $3.19, according to GasBuddy, while the most expensive is $3.74.

Oil prices have softened over the last week, helping to limit any upside at the pump. However, strong economic data is leading to concerns that the Fed will continue to use interest rates to slow the economy and increase gasoline prices again.

