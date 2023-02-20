What the Big Ten basketball tournament matchups are right now

The Big Ten tournament is right around the corner with teams having anywhere from three to five regular season games remaining in their schedule.

Teams who finish the regular season record in the top four of the standings receive a double bye.

The five and six seeds received a single bye and play the winner of the 12 vs. 13 and 11 vs. 14 matchups respectively.

Conference tournament champions receive and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Any team who is on the bubble or outside looking in will try to play their best basketball to make sure they get into the Big Dance.

So how does the current bracket look right now?

Here’s how everything is currently seeded and what the matchups would be considering the tiebreaker format .

Seeds (Conference Record)

Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Game 1: Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Game 2: Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Thursday, March 9, 2023

Game 3: Michigan State vs. Illinois

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Iowa

Game 5: Penn State vs. Michigan

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. Rutgers

Friday, March 10, 2023

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Purdue

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. Maryland

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. Northwestern

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. Indiana

Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Info

The tournament will be held in Chicago, IL with games taking place at the United Center. Iowa is the defending champion after beating Purdue in the championship game last year, 75-68. The first 10 games of the tournament will be shown on Big Ten Network. The remaining games will be broadcasted on CBS.

