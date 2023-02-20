Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
Cowboys Country

Dak’s Cowboys Success Hinges on RB Decision?

By Adam Schultz,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4QRQ_0ktwFp5w00

The Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make at running back with the futures Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard up in the air. But does the offense's future start and stop with the duo?

Could what the Dallas Cowboys do with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard hinder or help Dak Prescott and the offense going forward?

With Elliott's contract giving Dallas an out and his performances dropping , while Tony Pollard is entering free agency, decisions need to be made.

But...

Does the offense's future hinge on the pair? Potentially.

So let's have a look.

We have seen the likes of Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills do well without a "star" running back. The likes of Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Devin Singletary and Nyheim Hines have proved enough for both offenses to operate at a high level.

But the difference is that both teams have quarterbacks to overcome that. Does Dallas?

Can Prescott lead this team to where it needs to go without help at the running back position? If the answer is yes, then it is likely that neither Elliott nor Pollard could return next season, thus saving money for a potential "all-in" free agency period .

But if the answer is no, then the Cowboys' front office has some decisions to make. Do they keep Pollard and move on Elliott? Or vice-versa?

Dallas still couldn't make it to an NFC Championship game with both running backs which leads us to if the team in fact needs both or neither for that matter.

So...

Is there a need for a top-quality running back in Mike McCarthy's west coast offense? Or can the Cowboys get away with the likes of Malik Davis and a free agent signing like Singletary or Damien Harris?

That is the question Dallas has to answer.

Changes are coming in Frisco, for better or worse, and how good the "new look" offense under McCarthy is, could hinge on what the organization does with Elliott and Pollard.

Such is their predicament, it's a decision the Cowboys can't afford to get wrong.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Adam Schultz on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
Cowboys ‘Working on a Big, Big Deal’ - Rumor or Report?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys 'Close' to Trade for 'Dynamic Weapon' at WR?
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Cowboys Mock Draft: Dallas Picks WR Who Leaves Teams 'Helpless'
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys Ex Kellen Responds to McCarthy: ‘Merging Worlds’
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Cowboys ‘On Guard?’ Dallas Meets With 'Big' Target at Combine
Dallas, TX20 hours ago
Cowboys Target? Georgia's Nolan Smith Blazes to Combine Record - VIDEO
Athens, GA1 day ago
Rams 'Officially' Cut Wagner; When Do Cowboys Call?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Ramsey Trade to Cowboys 'Rumor Picking Up Steam'
Dallas, TX16 hours ago
Cowboys Coach Quinn Meets Longhorns LB: NFL Draft
Austin, TX1 day ago
Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz To Colts, Predicts PFF
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Tyron Smith, Terence Steele Returning to Cowboys OL 'Great Room'
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Ohio State WR ‘Good Meeting' with Cowboys
Dallas, TX19 hours ago
Cowboys '1 Piece Away from Super Bowl,' Should Trade for Ramsey - Scout
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Rejzohn Wright, Nahshon's Brother, Meets with Dallas
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Cowboys Hint at Tag Use; Schultz or Pollard?
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cowboys Coach 'Conflict'? McCarthy vs. Kellen 'Scoreboard' Issue Revealed
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Cowboys Draft: Dallas Selects Elite TE in New Kiper Mock
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy