Dak’s Cowboys Success Hinges on RB Decision?

The Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make at running back with the futures Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard up in the air. But does the offense's future start and stop with the duo?

Could what the Dallas Cowboys do with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard hinder or help Dak Prescott and the offense going forward?

With Elliott's contract giving Dallas an out and his performances dropping , while Tony Pollard is entering free agency, decisions need to be made.

But...

Does the offense's future hinge on the pair? Potentially.

So let's have a look.

We have seen the likes of Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills do well without a "star" running back. The likes of Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Devin Singletary and Nyheim Hines have proved enough for both offenses to operate at a high level.

But the difference is that both teams have quarterbacks to overcome that. Does Dallas?

Can Prescott lead this team to where it needs to go without help at the running back position? If the answer is yes, then it is likely that neither Elliott nor Pollard could return next season, thus saving money for a potential "all-in" free agency period .

But if the answer is no, then the Cowboys' front office has some decisions to make. Do they keep Pollard and move on Elliott? Or vice-versa?

Dallas still couldn't make it to an NFC Championship game with both running backs which leads us to if the team in fact needs both or neither for that matter.

So...

Is there a need for a top-quality running back in Mike McCarthy's west coast offense? Or can the Cowboys get away with the likes of Malik Davis and a free agent signing like Singletary or Damien Harris?

That is the question Dallas has to answer.

Changes are coming in Frisco, for better or worse, and how good the "new look" offense under McCarthy is, could hinge on what the organization does with Elliott and Pollard.

Such is their predicament, it's a decision the Cowboys can't afford to get wrong.

